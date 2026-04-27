'Good Boy' Puts The Spotlight On The Dog

Director Ben Leonberg has put together a very cool horror flick that features his own dog, Indy as the protagonist.

It took a few years to complete, but Indy persevered.

IFC: "A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most."

It's streaming on Hulu now. I watched over the weekend and it was creepy.

Indy was the star!

Variety: Telling a Ghost Story From a Dog’s POV, Ben Leonberg Teaches an Old Genre Some Nifty New Tricks

Indiewire: What could have easily been a cheap gimmick instead provides the foundation for one of the best horror films so far this year.

It's not a perfect movie, but it's a lot of fun.

Open thread.