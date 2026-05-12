Dr. Oz Whines: US Has An 'Under-babied' Problem

During a White House event, which is nothing more than a Trump photo op, Dr. Oz exclaimed that Americans are "under-babied," or not having enough babies anymore to replace people in a dying population.

Add that to RFK Jr's sperm count problems and we've got a full house of creepy.

OZ: So, let me speak a little bit about the reality that one in three Americans are under-babied. What does under-babied mean? That means that you either don't have any children or you have less children than you would normally want to have. And to Katie's point, we have a crisis that's causing our fertility rate to drop below 1.5. The replacement rate is 2.1. So we're way below what we need just to replace the people that we have in America. And one of the challenges is that rural America, where there are 60 million people, have a mortality rate, maternal mortality rate, when they have babies that's about 30 percent higher than if you live in an urban area. One of the ways the President wanted to address this was creating something in the Working Families Tax Cut legislation, which is, I think, the best way to address this.

Rural Americans are suffering even more in the Trump administration, and their higher mortality rate is affecting the data that Dr. Oz states.

The last thing I want to hear about coming from Dr. Oz's pie hole is under-babies

Is Trump going to launch a website called "TrumpBabies.com," and he'll give tax incentives to procreate more?

Fun not fact: You'll get bonus baby points if you name the child "Donald."