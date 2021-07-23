Politics
Republican Whines: Press Never Asks Dems If They're Vaccinated

As reported by CNN and others, 100% of Democrats in Congress are vaccinated and have been for months.
By Ed Scarce
16 hours ago by Ed Scarce
You'd think a former White House doctor wouldn't be this stupid, to whine in front of the press that they're being mean by only ever asking Republicans if they've been vaccinated. But you'd be wrong. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is none too bright and proved it yet again.

Source: Raw Story

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) lashed out at reporters in front of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday after they asked questions about GOP members being vaccinated.

Jackson whined that it was unfair because the media never asks if Democrats are vaccinated. As CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, Democrats have been vaccinated for months, where some Republicans are only now deciding to get vaccinated.

According to a CNN report today, 97 House Republicans and 2 Senate Republicans won't say one way or the other if they've been vaccinated. One of them put it this way, telling CNN they don't have a responsibility to model behavior to their constituents.

"I don't think it's anybody's damn business whether I'm vaccinated or not," Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told CNN. "This is ridiculous, what we're doing. The American people are fully capable of making an educated decision about whether they want to get the vaccine or not."

When Matt Gaetz was asked, he sarcastically replied "That's very nosy of you," cutting off a reporter by saying, "I think we should be talking more about freeing Britney," a reference to Britney Spears.

These are just not serious people and shouldn't be in such positions of responsibility.

