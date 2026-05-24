Memorial Day 2026

A cartoon for those we have lost and may yet lose.
Memorial Day 2026
By RattMay 24, 2026

Happy holiday weekend to those who celebrate. Since I left for my short weekend on Thursday night, there's been all sorts of shenanigans in Washington, D.C., including a shooting, yet another Lucy announcement about the Iranian football, and a feckless fool who missed his son's destination wedding in the Bahamas. I wonder if he chose not to go there because of Bahama's strict rules about sex offenders entering their country.

I guess he's saving the invasion of Cuba for next week.

What's on your mind this morning? Let me know in the comments.

- Karoli

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