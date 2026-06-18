Dem Senator Destroys Election-Denying Trump Nominee

Sen. Tim Kaine destroys Trump nominee Hal Duncan after he can't admit that Joe Biden won in 2020.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 18, 2026

Sen Tim Kaine was questioning Trump's nominee for Deputy Budget Director, Hal Duncan, during a confirmation hearing.

Kaine asked Duncan twice whether Joe Biden had won the 2020 election. Both times, Duncan would only state that Biden was certified as the winner.

Kaine then asked if Trump won the 2024 election. Duncan readily responded that, yes, Trump did win the election.

That's when Kaine sprung his trap and obliterated the hapless Duncan:

Saying President Biden was certified as the winner of that election is like saying today is Tuesday, June 16. It's obvious, it's a fact. But he wouldn't acknowledge that President Biden won that race. There's only one of two reasons, Mr. Duncan: you have either fallen victim to the conspiracy mindset that says that the election was rigged, and if you're a conspiracy theorist, you shouldn't be let anywhere near the position you've been nominated for. Or, President Biden won the election, but you're afraid of making an insecure president mad by acknowledging that fact.

I hope Duncan wore his asbestos undies cause he just got his ass burned.

Like most patriotic Americans, I loathe the fact that Trump got elected two times, but I've never been unwilling to admit it. As a psychology major, I can't help but wonder when and if they will add MAGA to the DSM-5. Talk about Trump Derangement. Sheesh.

Deputy White House budget director nominee Hal Duncan refuses to acknowledge that Biden won the 2020 election, but then moments later asserts that Trump won in 2024, prompting Tim Kaine to point out that he's clearly "afraid of making an insecure president mad"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-16T15:08:35.439Z

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