Make Sure To Exercise On GLP-1 Meds

A new study by the Endocrine Society reports that adults "with obesity losing weight with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist medications significantly decreased their physical activity, which is essential to protect muscle, according to a study being presented Saturday at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill."

"This is the first large study analyzing data from wearable fitness trackers among adults taking GLP-1 receptor agonists," they reported.



Gizmodo, "Doctors at HSHS Saint John's Hospital in Illinois and others examined Fitbit data from people with obesity who were prescribed a GLP-1 medication. People's level of physical activity significantly decreased after starting a GLP-1, they found. Though preliminary, the study's findings suggest that promoting exercise should be an important part of managing the care of patients who go on these drugs, the researchers say."

If you're using GL-a drugs like Ozempic or Zepbound, it is imperative to do some version of cardio exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week, especially if you're a senior.

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