Midterm Election Night Open Thread 1

Open Midterms Thread below, and we'll be updating threads throughout the evening. Join us in comments!

UPDATE 1: In the "No Surprise Here" Bernie Sanders wins in Vermont. Also no surprise, Steve Kornacki is chattering me to distraction right now and I may have to just fire up this live stream and watch along with you.

It is really way too early for us to know what's happening with Florida and Georgia, but Tim Kaine looks to be on an even trajectory to win re-election. Early returns in Florida are underperforming Trump's numbers. We shall see. - Karoli

UPDATE2: MSNBC projects Jennifer Wexton (D) as beating incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) in VA-10. First blue flip of the night. -- Susie

UPDATE 3: With 60% reporting in bellwether district KY-06, it's Amy McGrath (D): 52, Rep. Andy Barr (R): 46.8. -- Susie

UPDATE 4: OH Sen. Sherrod Brown wins with 63% of the vote.

UPDATE 5: Amy McGrath now leads by 0.3 percentage points, or 601 votes, over Andy Barr with 70 percent of

precincts reporting.

UPDATE 6: Donna Shalala wins second flip of the night in FL-27.

UPDATE 7: Elizabeth Warren, Chris Murphy, Sheldon Whitehouse, Bob Casey, Tom Carper all get reelected.

#VA05: Denver Riggleman (R) defeats Leslie Cockburn (D). GOP hold. This district voted 53%-42% for Trump in 2016. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 7, 2018

BARNBURNER in #VA07: 36% of precincts in, Brat (R) leads Spanberger (D) by 0.5 points -- but Trump beat Clinton by 7 in same slice of district in 2016 while winning #VA07 by 6.5. VERY close so far — Scott Bland (@PoliticoScott) November 7, 2018

UPDATE : Gov. Tom Wolf (PA) cruises to reelection.

#FL18: Rep. Brian Mast (R) defeats Lauren Baer (D). GOP hold. This district voted 53%-44% for Trump in 2016. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 7, 2018

#FL07: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) defeats Mike Miller (R). Dem hold.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 7, 2018

Numbers continue to close in Florida. Gillum a few hundred votes ahead, Nelson up a little more. pic.twitter.com/2FoECcwV52 — Benchmark Politics (@benchmarkpol) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: Pritzker wins Illinois governor's race, Raimondo win Rhode Island, and Hogan (R) holds on to the Maryland gubernatorial slot, beating Democrat Ben Jealous.

UPDATE: Bob Menendez holds on in NJ, despite some really nasty attack ads.

UPDATE: Small fry, but tasty!

DEFEATED: Kim Davis, Who Refused to Issue Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples, Has Lost Her County Clerk Seat https://t.co/AGNAwMMwmc pic.twitter.com/pp4xea5GNk — Towleroad (@tlrd) November 7, 2018

UPDATE:



Senate: Braun (R) defeats incumbent Donnelly (D). +1 for GOP in very R Indiana. Crystal Ball picked Braun to win. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 7, 2018

Per CNN, 21 democrats leading in Republican held House Districts. They need to pick up 21 Republican Seats (two flips have already been called) — Benchmark Politics (@benchmarkpol) November 7, 2018

Whatever the outcome, it's depressing that Gillum consistently ran ahead of Nelson in the polls but is running behind him in actual results. No nice explanations for that. https://t.co/Vn9wIX2Fxo — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: Joe Manchin (WV) cruises. Not even close.

BREAKING: Mark Vallone has won the election in HD Rockingham 9 for the New Hampshire House, flipping the seat from red to blue. Congratulations, Mark! pic.twitter.com/9WCLXEJlmn — Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (@TheDLCC) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: Marsha Blackburn wins in Tennessee.

Breaking: Amendment 4 passes in Florida, restoring voting rights to 1.4 million people with past convictions. The largest expansion in voting rights since the Voting Rights Act has been enacted. https://t.co/P5YDJ8Mzrj — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: Jason Crow (D) flips CO-06.

NBC News: Jared Polis projected winner in Colorado governor race. First openly gay male governor. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: Conor Lamb (D) takes new PA district O7.

UPDATE: Beto O'Rourke holding on with a razor-thin margin, still too close to call.