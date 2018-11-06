Midterm Election Night Open Thread 1

Open Midterms Thread below, and we'll be updating threads throughout the evening. Join us in comments!
UPDATE 1: In the "No Surprise Here" Bernie Sanders wins in Vermont. Also no surprise, Steve Kornacki is chattering me to distraction right now and I may have to just fire up this live stream and watch along with you.
It is really way too early for us to know what's happening with Florida and Georgia, but Tim Kaine looks to be on an even trajectory to win re-election. Early returns in Florida are underperforming Trump's numbers. We shall see. - Karoli
UPDATE2: MSNBC projects Jennifer Wexton (D) as beating incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) in VA-10. First blue flip of the night. -- Susie
UPDATE 3: With 60% reporting in bellwether district KY-06, it's Amy McGrath (D): 52, Rep. Andy Barr (R): 46.8. -- Susie
UPDATE 4: OH Sen. Sherrod Brown wins with 63% of the vote.
UPDATE 5: Amy McGrath now leads by 0.3 percentage points, or 601 votes, over Andy Barr with 70 percent of
precincts reporting.
UPDATE 6: Donna Shalala wins second flip of the night in FL-27.
UPDATE 7: Elizabeth Warren, Chris Murphy, Sheldon Whitehouse, Bob Casey, Tom Carper all get reelected.
UPDATE : Gov. Tom Wolf (PA) cruises to reelection.
UPDATE: Pritzker wins Illinois governor's race, Raimondo win Rhode Island, and Hogan (R) holds on to the Maryland gubernatorial slot, beating Democrat Ben Jealous.
UPDATE: Bob Menendez holds on in NJ, despite some really nasty attack ads.
UPDATE: Small fry, but tasty!
UPDATE:
UPDATE: Joe Manchin (WV) cruises. Not even close.
UPDATE: Marsha Blackburn wins in Tennessee.
UPDATE: Jason Crow (D) flips CO-06.
UPDATE: Conor Lamb (D) takes new PA district O7.
UPDATE: Beto O'Rourke holding on with a razor-thin margin, still too close to call.
Comments