Midterm Election Night Open Thread (Part Three)

Alaska has the coolest voting stickers. @CharisDakota yet another reason to move there! pic.twitter.com/qrGL1FRFnx — Kyle Miller (@senatorkyle) November 6, 2018

We're hanging in there and celebrating with those Democrats who've won their races!

Join us in comments for our continuing virtual watch party. This post will be updated as results come in...

UPDATE 1

John Culberson Loses to Lizzie Fletcher in TX-07

Abigail Spanberger Beats Dave Brat in VA-07

Antonio Delgado ousts John Faso in NY-19

Sean Casten wins over Peter Roskam in IL-06

Abby Finkenauer beats Rod Blum in IA-01

Currently a net gain of 20, and that's before California weighs in.

JD Scholten is losing by 5 points to neo-Nazi Steve King right now. Hoping that changes.

Update 2:

JD Scholten is behind Steve King by about 40 votes right now. It's really a nailbiter.

NBC projects Josh Hawley is the winner for Missouri Senate, but Jon Tester is maintaining his lead in Montana. It's worth remembering that a year ago it was projected that this tough Dem year would be a runaway for Republicans, and would yield a supermajority in the Senate. Yet in a year when the economy appears to be strong (it isn't, but appearances are everything), Trump's party lost the House and we are successfully defending many Senate seats. Not to mention the Governors...so don't be too sad.

Meanwhile, Tony Evers leads Scott Walker in WI by around 12,000 votes. Is it time for a bag of votes to appear from Waukesha?

Randy Bryce did not win his district, but he sure gave it a good shot. Remember, that was Paul Ryan's district!