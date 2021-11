There is more than one election happening tonight, though you'd never imagine it from the way media is covering things today. In addition to the Virginia state elections, there are elections in New Jersey, there are mayoral elections, and more.

This is your open thread for results, which should start coming in after the polls close in Virginia at 7 Eastern and in New Jersey at 8 Eastern.

Reports indicate high turnout across Virginia and New Jersey.

We'll update as results warrant.