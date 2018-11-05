America Must Not Reward Liars And Racists: Vote!

As the cable news outlets puke out and opine about the 2018 midterm horse races, America has a much bigger task at hand and an important choice to make.

Since 2015, the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump has proven only one thing: He is only capable of lies, exaggerations, misstatements, and racist attacks on minorities.

In less than two years there has been unprecedented cabinet corruption which has led to investigations, firings, and resignations the likes of which we’ve never seen in any other presidency since the days of Richard Nixon.

Trump uses media and Twitter to prop up murderous dictators like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin in an attempt to seize the day and win the PR war he believes he's fighting.

The American flag draped around the North Korean flag on stage so the world could see was humiliating, but Trump used the flag like he was hosting a reality show.

Here's where we are, America, as we vote today.

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward a foreign policy that is based on fifty years of grievances and uneducated hunches rather than actual reality?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the very fine people Trump finds within the ranks of the neo-Nazis?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward misogynistic and racist attacks on women and minority candidates running against Republicans?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the incredible and dangerous rise of white nationalism in America?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the Ann Coulter xenophobia that drives Trump’s immigration policy?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward Republican lies that they support pre-existing conditions protection in their healthcare plans after voting 70 times to eradicate Obamacare and still support a lawsuit to destroy it completely?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward scapegoating and fear mongering migrants seeking asylum in the US for political gain?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the over-the-top rhetoric Trump uses like a 14-year-old to attack every criticism he receives in the media no matter how small or insignificant?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the type of behavior that incites pipe bombs sent to political rivals and anti-Semitic murder sprees?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the Republican Party for bowing down at the feet of the NRA, refusing to take any action to protect our neighbors, co-workers and our schoolchildren from random massacres?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward the "both sides" and "whataboutism" arguments used constantly within the Trump organization and their supporters to deflect from their own shortcomings?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward a president and a party that refuses to take any responsibility, ever?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward Trump for using the office of the presidency to enrich his own private business enterprises?

Does the U.S. of A., want to reward a President who is so corrupt he refuses to release his tax returns?

Does the U.S. of A., want to reward a President who sows divisiveness, hatred, racism, and conflict within the country he's supposed to govern?

Does the U.S. of A. want to reward a President who turns complete control over policy matters to Fox News?

It's time that America stands up and refuses to reward liars and racists and braggarts.

You can do that today by casting your vote against the atrocity of the Trump administration. Do it now.