Alleged MAGAbomber's Van Plastered With Violent Right Wing Social Media Memes

There's still a lot of investigating to go, but authorities have arrested Cesar Altieri Sayoc, Jr. and confiscated his van in South Florida.

The van's windows are covered with pro-Trump and MAGA memes, many showing CNN personalities and political and media figures with crosshairs targeting them.

That van has (allegedly) been noticed on the street and snapshots taken. Twitter lit up this morning with "oh wow THAT guy" as people searched their phones for snapshots taken of the crazy MAGA van. (NOTE: These images have not been officially confirmed to be on the same van.)

My co-producer @DavidCypkin took these pics December 2017 at The Shoppes at the Waterways in Aventura, Florida. The van was regularly parked overnight outside a kosher market over a 1+ year period. He believes it may be connected to the bomb suspect and has contacted @FBI. pic.twitter.com/zQaggIGrVB — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 26, 2018

OMG. My husband just called and said "Remember that picture I texted you of that crazy Trump van that delivered lunch to my office? THAT WAS THE GUY!" This is the picture he sent me of the van parked at his office on November 1, 2017. #FloridaMan @FBI pic.twitter.com/18BimNzNhi — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) October 26, 2018

And some noteworthy Twitter responses:

I'm not a criminal profiler but a 'vanifesto' like this has got to be right up there near the top of the clues list. pic.twitter.com/ZMup5Z9EiF — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 26, 2018

FBI covering van to keep the MAGA stickers fresh. How nice of them. pic.twitter.com/4HYxoUGLdz — 40 Card Alpha (@UNLborder) October 26, 2018

At any other point in time in the US, maybe a van w/ stickers saying "Dishonest Media," & "CNN Sucks" & having photos of Democrats targeted for violence would stick out in a huge way.

Not in Trump's America, where this level of hatred has been normalized by the POTUS himself. — Anonymous White House Official (@dvorakoelling) October 26, 2018

Let's get the headline right:



A middle-aged white registered-Republican man driving a van covered in pro-Trump propaganda tried to assassinate a large portion of the leadership of the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/ncTJeI0gLp

Update (Karoli):

This looks to be Mr. Cesar Sayoc at a MAGA rally.