Alleged MAGAbomber's Van Plastered With Violent Right Wing Social Media Memes
There's still a lot of investigating to go, but authorities have arrested Cesar Altieri Sayoc, Jr. and confiscated his van in South Florida.
The van's windows are covered with pro-Trump and MAGA memes, many showing CNN personalities and political and media figures with crosshairs targeting them.
That van has (allegedly) been noticed on the street and snapshots taken. Twitter lit up this morning with "oh wow THAT guy" as people searched their phones for snapshots taken of the crazy MAGA van. (NOTE: These images have not been officially confirmed to be on the same van.)
And some noteworthy Twitter responses:
Update (Karoli):
This looks to be Mr. Cesar Sayoc at a MAGA rally.
Comments