Steve King Deletes Facebook Post Pushing Violent Civil War

Red states have more bullets. Promoting violence much?
By Frances Langum
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Steve King knows who his particular voters are: those who fantasize about winning a civil war against "the libs." So he posted this.

Others outside the congress also called for his expulsion.

He's taken the post down, but the damage, and the signaling to potentially violent outbursts from armed militia groups, is done.

You'd think the Republican Party would want to do something about this guy. Their cowardice over the White House is obvious, but Steve King just suggested his own state would lose in the Civil War. What?


Comments

