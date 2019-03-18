Steve King Deletes Facebook Post Pushing Violent Civil War

Steve King knows who his particular voters are: those who fantasize about winning a civil war against "the libs." So he posted this.

Steve King has said a lot of stupid things over the years, but this takes the cake. He should be expelled from Congress. Today. pic.twitter.com/UAtTVKi9nf — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) March 18, 2019

Others outside the congress also called for his expulsion.

This is treason.

Steve King should be expelled from the House immediately.



Steve King shares meme touting red states in potential modern-day civil war - CNNPolitics https://t.co/GI7mb1iGnC — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 18, 2019

Will this even get 1/100th of the coverage of Omar's comments? https://t.co/EruaAkMruB — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) March 18, 2019

He's taken the post down, but the damage, and the signaling to potentially violent outbursts from armed militia groups, is done.

You'd think the Republican Party would want to do something about this guy. Their cowardice over the White House is obvious, but Steve King just suggested his own state would lose in the Civil War. What?