Steve King Attacks Emma González With Offensive Meme

King cited Gonzalez's Cuban heritage as a reason why she should love guns, as Castro removed all weapons from its citizenry. A lie.

Castro never confiscated all guns, and in fact, Cuba had an active citizen militia for many years, especially after the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961. GunPolicy.org puts current private gun ownership there at several hundred thousand.

So, another baseless lie that the right often uses to shore up its attacks on its enemies.

Source: Washington Post

In one of the most publicized moments at Saturday's March for Our Lives, 18-year-old Emma González stood on the stage in complete silence, weeping. She marked the six minutes and 20 seconds that claimed the lives of 17 people at her high school in Parkland, Florida. And on her olive-green jacket, she wore several sewn-on patches, including a Cuban flag. That flag, representing González's Cuban heritage, became the subject of attacks from some conservatives online over the weekend. And on Sunday afternoon, one of those critical messages appeared on the Facebook page for the campaign of a U.S. congressman — Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa. "This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don't speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens; hence their right to self-defense," said the post, which also included a photo of González at the podium Saturday. The meme, which was posted by King's campaign team, prompted hundreds of comments, many of them criticizing the congressman and defending González.

And how did the team from Steve King respond? About as you'd expect from the man himself:

The person managing King's page responded: "Pointing out the irony of someone wearing the flag of a communist country while simultaneously calling for gun control isn't 'picking' on anyone. It's calling attention to the truth, but we understand that lefties find that offensive."

Charming a-holes, aren't they?