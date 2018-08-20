Ginni Thomas Bullies Parkland Teens With Hateful Meme

Ginni Thomas, lobbyist, occasional Daily Caller contributor, Trump apologist, drunk dialer, right-wing message coordinator and oh yes, spouse of sitting Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas must be on the NRA's payroll now, given her latest posting on Facebook.

Alongside the nasty meme above tying the Parkland survivors to the truly ugly story out of New Mexico about children being trained to shoot up schools, as if that is a thing that young victims of a school shooting should be opining on instead of registering people to vote so we can get some decent gun safety laws on the books, Thomas felt compelled to bully those brave teenagers, too.

"What makes radicalized Democrats like David Hogg and others so dangerous to the survival of our nation is their total, shameless hypocrisy!," Thomas remarked with the photo. She also used the hashtag #WalkAway which has been associated with Russian bots and trolls on social media sites.

The originator of the meme is a group with no discernable roots called The Great American Movement. They posted the photo with this intro: "The enemy of America is the radical fascist left."

I've seen a lot of hand-wringing about how divided this country is. Make no mistake, this is intentional, and it originates from shadowy groups funded by god-knows-who, and the circulation of memes like this, intended to bully and demonize the victims of a school shooting.

It's not "both sides." It's hate like this, circulated by an activist spouse of an activist justice intended to promote that which they claim to condemn: fascism.

(h/t New Civil Rights Movement)

Update: Oh, perhaps it is this article about Hogg and how he's spending his gap year that triggered her.