David Hogg Goes There: If Taylor-Greene Type Kills Me, Politicize My Death

David Hogg doesn't pull punches about the threat that violent conspiracy theorists like Marjorie Taylor Greene pose to him, personally.
By Common Dreams
Mass shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday gave fellow activists permission to "immediately politicize" his death and use it to pass strong gun violence prevention laws in the event that "some out of their mind person" like Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shoots and kills him.

Hogg, a co-founder of March for Our Lives, became a gun control activist after surviving the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. His comments on Twitter come as a March 2019 video of Greene chasing after and yelling at him circulates online.

The viral video shows Greene—before she entered Congress at the start of this year—following Hogg as he walks toward the U.S. Capitol. Greene asks the teenager why he supports "red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment right" and tells him that she is a gun owner with a concealed carry permit.

"Also I can't stop laughing at the video when she calls me a coward like lmao who's the one threatening to kill the unarmed teenager?" Hogg tweeted Thursday. The Harvard student, who is now 20, also urged his followers to sign a March for Our Lives petition calling for her resignation from Congress.

CNN reported Thursday that Greene, who has previously called Hogg "#littleHitler," said in a written statement that the video was recorded while she was in Washington, D.C., "going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing."

Greene is also facing criticism this week for a CNN report which revealed that before becoming a congresswoman, she repeatedly showed support online for executing prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The CNN exposé was far from the first time that Greene's conduct has sparked condemnation. She has also supported conspiracy theories including QAnon, agreed that some mass shooting—including the one in Parkland—were "false flag" operations, and expressed anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, anti-Black, and white supremacist views.

Republished from Common Dreams (Jessica Corbett, staff writer) under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

