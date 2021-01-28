Parkland Dad: Taylor Greene ‘Needs To Be Out’ Of Congress ‘Today’

Fred Guttenberg is fed up with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denying his daughter’s murder in the Parkland shooting but that’s only one of many reasons he’s demanding her immediate expulsion from Congress.

Guttenberg discussed on CNN Thursday how he has used Twitter to call out Taylor Greene’s lies and to demand she apologize for her attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg.

But the QAnon-loving, conspiracy theorist and murder-curious Taylor Greene has not apologized.

As Guttenberg pointed out, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans are complicit for continuing to accept Taylor Greene’s presence.

GUTTENBERG: This person is on a committee right now, on Education. This person is right now serving in Congress. This person got there on a lie, on conspiracy theories, and she now is going to play a role that affects our kids. No chance. ...[P]eople like Kevin McCarthy … need to own this. This congressperson has not yet disowned a single thing she's said. By not doing that, she is saying she's okay with people taking a bullet to the head, she's okay with harassing kids. While she harassed David Hogg, she announced that she had a gun on her. She needs to be out of the Congress and she needs to be out of there today.

Guttenberg said that Taylor Greene’s armed harassment of Hogg, for supporting “red flag” gun laws (the legislation was passed in Florida after the Parkland shooting without complaints from gun owners), made her look like just the kind of person the laws were designed to keep from owning a gun. “She should have her weapons removed,” Guttenberg said, “and if she lived in Florida, I think that would be a possibility.”

Apparently, Guttenberg is not counting on Taylor Greene’s removal. He said he plans to meet with her in Washington and bring proof of his daughter’s murder, “things that I’ve not shared publicly before, that will validate - she can’t question that my daughter was murdered that day.” He plans to live stream the meeting “so nobody can question who said what.”

Sadly, Guttenberg doesn’t think even that would change Taylor Greene’s stance. And that just makes it all the more important that McCarthy act promptly. When asked what it means to have Taylor Greene on the Education Committee, Guttenberg had a powerful message for McCarthy:

I guess it means the GOP doesn't really care about the education of our kids if they don't remove her. But she doesn't belong there. She questions what it takes to make our kids safe. She questions the facts of what has happened. She has nothing of value to add. She has threatened kids. She has harassed kids. She is somebody who, honestly, should not be in the halls of Congress. She's a threat to the members of Congress. She's already said she wants to see bullets in some of their heads. She needs to be removed.