Parkland Dad Calls Out QAnon Quack Congresswoman

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the Parkland shooting, calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene, who harrassed David Hogg on video in 2018.
By Frances Langum
Image from: screenshot

Marjorie Taylor-Greene is a QAnon-loving gun nut Facebook provacateur who got herself elected to Congress because gerrymandering and white ammosexuals in Georgia.

A video has been unearthed of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. In the video that she published to Facebook, she follows Hogg on the Capitol grounds, shouting "questions" about the Second Amendment and why is Hogg using kids to make his arguments? (Parkland is a HIGH SCHOOL where teenagers died, Marjorie.)

Parkland Dad Fred Gutenberg has had enough, and called Greene out on Twitter.

There are calls for Greene to be expelled from Congress for her nuttery and support of the January 6 insurrection.

UPDATE: David Hogg has also responded

