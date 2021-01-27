Parkland Dad Calls Out QAnon Quack Congresswoman

Marjorie Taylor-Greene is a QAnon-loving gun nut Facebook provacateur who got herself elected to Congress because gerrymandering and white ammosexuals in Georgia.

A video has been unearthed of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. In the video that she published to Facebook, she follows Hogg on the Capitol grounds, shouting "questions" about the Second Amendment and why is Hogg using kids to make his arguments? (Parkland is a HIGH SCHOOL where teenagers died, Marjorie.)

Parkland Dad Fred Gutenberg has had enough, and called Greene out on Twitter.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

There are calls for Greene to be expelled from Congress for her nuttery and support of the January 6 insurrection.

This was painful to witness. How on earth did this ignorant heartless lying bully get a seat at the table? Marjorie Taylor Greene must be expelled from Congress! @SpeakerPelosi

My God what’s it going to take?@hakeemjeffries @WhipClyburn @LeaderHoyer

TY David Hogg 🙏🏻 and Fred 😢 — Defend Our Democracy #CONVICT45 (@igob4u2) January 27, 2021

One of the most disgusting moments I’d seen after the horrific events of Parkland. She kept attacking David and saying HE was “using kids,” when he was a kid himself at the time! How in God’s name did we let this woman into our government?! Shame on all of us. — Janice (@janpow55) January 27, 2021

UPDATE: David Hogg has also responded