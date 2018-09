The defining image of the hearing was not intended by the activist in the picture, but there it is:

This is the defining image of the day.



Brett Kavanaugh sneers at a man (Fred Guttenberg) who lost his daughter (Jamie Guttenberg) in the Parkland school shooting.



This is who Brett Kavanaugh is. pic.twitter.com/eti5ovjRfn — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 4, 2018

Yes, the whole thing's been a circus, but that's because it's so clear that this nominee is being rushed through for the NRA and other Republican donors as payback.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

In a better world, this picture would sink his nomination https://t.co/eEFanJkTJK — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) September 4, 2018