John Berman Facepalms Greene Supporter's Defense Of Her Holocaust Comments

"Mengele, the Nazi, he used children and people to experiment with experimental drugs," said the Marjorie Taylor Greene supporter to justify Greene's indefensible comments about the Holocaust.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

CNN's John Berman came back from watching a video clip with his head in his hand. His co-host Briana Keilar was taken aback as well. "Wow..."

Source: Raw Story

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed a Georgia voter about Greene and her declaration that businesses that require proof of vaccination are just like the Nazis who forced Jews to wear yellow stars in the years leading up to the Holocaust.

While the Greene supporter initially said that she hadn't heard Greene's remarks, O'Sullivan helpfully informed her that the congresswoman "compared COVID restrictions to the Holocaust."

GREENE SUPPORTER: "Actually i don't know exactly what was said about the Holocaust as to what she said."

CNN: "Yeah, she compared covid restrictions to the Holocaust."

GREENE SUPPORTER: "Well, I can understand that. Mengele, the Nazi, he used children and people to experiment with experimental drugs."

CNN: "You're talking about the vaccine?"

GREENE SUPPORTER: "Yes."

CNN then cut back to Berman, who had his head planted firmly in his palm. Brianna Keilar just said "Wow..."

