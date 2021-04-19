In Her A.M. Debut, Brianna Keilar Brings Sharp Attack On Fox Chyrons

Brianna Keilar, never one to pull punches, makes her debut today as the new morning show co-anchor on CNN's New Day. Looks like she's going to keep it up!

"Fox in the era of President Joe Biden is a carousel of conspiracy theories and fearmongering. So really, what I'm saying is that nothing has changed," she said.

"The chyrons -- those headlines you see at the bottom of your screeen -- they are are getting noticeably more creative. Fox uses them to push their conspiracy theories that Biden is essentially senile. At least this one has the qualifier 'seems' on it."

The frail, the weak, the cognitively struggling, clearly, commander-in-chief, or is he? did not do well today.

"Other Fox banners basically imply that Biden belongs in a home. And one of their main experts literally called in from his retirement home in Florida. Another is this guy, the infamous Fox doc they have on to give a quote, 'virtual medical examination' and then reaching the evidence pre-conclusion that Biden is off his rocker, and pushes the theory he is the puppet of a deep state. See the question mark there? That's really just a fig leaf for conspiracy theory. 'I didn't say it, I'm asking a question.'

"But this conspiracy theory isn't trying to hide its identity, yikes, question mark, no, just yikes. They provide pandemic disinformation and sometimes it uses pictures. Top health officials shown in straightjackets.

These people caused needless deaths and helped fuel social unrest.

"One year into the pandemic, despite undeniable evidence that masks work, Fox's chief science officer, Mr. Carlson, suggests they're a national security risk with this new headline, when the new president marked one year of grief and loss, Fox got impatient, telling viewers, the president's taking too long. How dare the president not wrap up before the power hour of cockamamie commentary starts?

"They love culture wars, from Seuss and Cardi B. to Mr. Potato Head. Even extending the war on Christmas all the way to April by connecting the release of a rapper's Satan shoes to Easter. There is the broad evidence-free declaration that the left is currently engaged in a race war, while Fox's cancel culture is in full swing. They say it's destroying America, unless, of course, it's Fox or a Fox ally doing the canceling, calling for baseball, America's national pastime, to get the boycott. Sometimes they wax poetic vis rhyme, editorializing saying topic but editorializing with a simple verb and an adjective leaving no doubt what side they're on, which in this headline is on the side of increasing sperm counts, quote, America's real crisis, although Mr. Karlsson would later say this about the border crisis.

This is becoming a crowded country and crowded countries are ugly, unhappy countries.

"So falling sperm counts for a white-dominated America, very bad. But when brown people want to come in, too crowded, no room, we need it for the sperm. Sometimes they think they are lashing out but actually, they are inadvertently just telling the truth about themselves, admitting the damage that they wreak and the propaganda they peddle, like they're writing the autobiography of their network in 30 characters or fewer, that Fox is not news, no matter what it calls itself."

"You know, it occurs to me, I was struggling to find the word that there might be a little projection going on here with some of the things that they say," John Berman said.

"I'm asking the question, sperm count, for instance. Could that be projection?"

"Well, you're just asking the question," Keilar said.