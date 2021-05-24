Liz Cheney Calls Marge Greene's Latest Anti-Semitism 'Evil Lunacy'

You know these are strange times when Liz Cheney is the voice of Republican reason. She called Marge Greene's latest insanity "evil lunacy."

And CNN's John Berman said Cheney was being polite. He called it "abhorrent" that Marge is insisting "any rational Jewish person would agree with me" that "overbearing" mask mandates are EXACTLY LIKE forcing Jews to wear gold stars and sending them to death camps.

"It's so far beyond the realm of decency, it could only be made worse by remarks from Marjorie Taylor Greene," Berman said.

"I'm sorry if my words make people uncomfortable."

"I'm a rational Jewish person, and your words don't make me uncomfortable. They make me sick," Berman said.

Marge isn't "sorry" her words make people uncomfortable. She wouldn't keep spouting her nonsense if she didn't love the reaction she gets. It makes her feel special.