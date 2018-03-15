Maine Republican Who Attacked The Parkland Kids Gets An Opponent

This is the asshole that decided replying to an article in The Hill about the Parkland kids and using his own name was a good idea. Said the piss-poor excuse for a human being about Emma González:

'There's nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me and there is nothing to say unless you're frothing at the mouth moonbat

And then decided he had to come to the defense of NRA whore Dana Loesch, when the NRA was criticized by student David Hogg for owning congressmen:

'Dana Loesch 'owns' Congressmen? Completely absurd. Hogg doesn't get a pass when he blatantly lies.'

Source: NBC News

Leslie Gibson came under fire this week for maligning two teen survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. His comments may have gone unnoticed if he hadn't been running unopposed for a seat in the Maine House of Representatives. He got some company Thursday. Democrat Eryn Gilchrist decided to take him on, filing her candidacy just before the 5 p.m. deadline. Gibson, a candidate in the state's 57th district, provoked outrage after he took to Twitter to attack Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, who have emerged as prominent voices for stricter gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and staff dead. Gibson called Gonzalez, who is openly bisexual, a "skinhead lesbian," and Hogg a "bald-faced liar." Gibson has since deactivated his Twitter account. Following the backlash, Hogg tweeted out a call to his social media following on Wednesday for someone in Maine, Democrat or Republican, to oppose Gibson.

Hey freinds in Maine! Who wants to run against this hate loving politician he's is running UNOPPOSED RUN AGAINST HIM I don't care what party JUST DO IT. https://t.co/vRR7p1ZHKf — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 14, 2018

Said Gilchrist in her statement:

“I never thought I would run for office, and I was perfectly content with just remaining a member of the community, but after reading Mr. Gibson’s comments I thought that the people of Greene and Sabattus deserved a representative who will respect people and try to work through their differences to make our lives better."

