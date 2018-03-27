Terrified Alex Jones Depicts Teenagers As Hitler Youth

Alex Jones is so afraid, so desperate, so angry, so filled with his own testosterone that he feels perfectly justified in painting swastikas on teenagers exercising their First Amendment rights.

He might as well just paint a target on their backs. This irresponsible act on Jones' part will bring more death threats, more hate, and more danger to David Hogg and Emma González, as if they haven't seen enough.

The video above is an Alex Jones creation overlaying a Hitler speech on David Hogg's speech at the March For Our Lives rally last weekend.

Here's what he did to Emma González:

jfc...alex jones put out a video depicting emma gonzalez as a member of the hitler youth pic.twitter.com/vIYgLW2ONA — Alazar Moges (@zarzarbinkss) March 27, 2018

Sadly for Alex Jones, Hogg, González and the rest of the Parkland kids don't really give a damn about Jones' palpable fear. They're busy doing this:

Got it! Everyone should call for a town hall with their representative on April 7th. Your town hall should be 2hrs and start between 8am and 4 pm call your rep today to organize it and if they refuse to show up just invite their opponent. LETS GO!! Visit @townhallproject for help — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 25, 2018

That's right, while Alex Jones paints targets on their backs, they're getting town halls organized for every district in the country. April 7th, in every district, to get representatives on board with sensible gun reform. For those who wish to organize a town hall in their district, you can visit Town Hall Project to get your event listed for others to see.

Suck it, Alex. The kids are all right.