Parkland Students Warn Pols Not To Accept NRA 'Blood Money'

CNN's New Day featured Parkland student activists Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg speaking about their plans to push gun control in the wake of the Stoneman high school massacre.

"Emma, that clip we just played, that has been viewed as of this morning about 20 million times," Camerota said. "CNN posted it on our Facebook page 20 million times around the world. People have clicked on that because they are so interested in what you have to say.

"To Senator Marco Rubio who said after this you can change the law but you will still have these horrible attacks, what do you say to him?

"I say to that that even though -- they say that criminals get guns no matter what laws you have to place. That might be true," Gonzalez said. "But we don't have to encourage them to get those guns. We can make it harder, absolutely make it harder. And we can prevent some seriously nasty crimes and some seriously indescribable tragedies from occurring. And if somebody doesn't want to do that at this point, that's pathetic.

"I would say you can't work through divisions. It is absolutely terrifying the fact that he immediately got up and started to talk about how gun control is not the solution. Every answer is the solution at this point because we haven't tried any of them. We need a multi-faceted approach to this extremely complex program. Because if we don't have that, this will never come to an end."

Camerota asked what they thought about Trump's tweet saying the FBI "missed all the many signals sent out by the school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. There is no collusion. Get back to the basics."

"I think it is disgusting. My father is ex-FBI," David Hogg said.

"They work every day 24/7 to especially ensure the lives of every single American in this country. It is wrong. After all, he is in charge of the FBI. He can't put that off on them. He is in charge of them. These people, what they love to do is push this off on the bureaucracy and say it is not him. He is in charge of the FBI. That's one of the executive branches. It is supposed to enforce laws. As such, President Trump is in charge of that and the FBI."

"And I do want to reiterate FBI were some of the amazing first responders helping us get to safety. And the fact that he wants to discredit them in any way and trying to shift focus onto them is not acceptable," Gonzalez added.

The students said they would not be meeting with Trump because they're already doing a CNN town hall with Jake Tapper.

"Guys, tell me what's going to happen March 24th with your plan for a big march on Washington. What's your vision?" Camerota said.

"My vision is seeing it from space," Gonzalez said. "This is going to be enormous. I know the word has spread wide and far but I hope we can spread it even farther by that point. I know that's going to be indescribable."

"I don't have to tell you guys that they give millions of dollars to politicians. They have a very powerful tool. How do you expect politicians who need money to keep running for office to say no to the NRA?" Camerota said.

"Because we keep telling them if they accept this blood money, they are against the children. They are against the people who are dying. And that is -- there's no other way to put it at this point. You're either funding the killers or you're standing with the children. The children who have no money. We don't have jobs, so we can't pay for your campaign. We hope you would have the decent morality to support us at this point," Gonzalez said.

"And not take money who want to keep lessening gun legislation and making it easier for these horrifying people to get guns. If you can't get elected without taking money from child murderers, why are you running for something?" Hogg said.