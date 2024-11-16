MAGA GenZ Influencer: Slavery Should Be 'State-By-State' Choice

I'm not going to shit all over Gen Z voters who came in strong for Kamala Harris, but some opted for the insanity we're already witnessing even before Trump is in office. One of those people is Trump supporter Emily Wilson, who sat down with Dean Withers, a progressive on the One Night With Steiny podcast, and they spoke about abortion. It got pretty weird.

"I legitimately don't see how you, as a woman, could stand for someone that overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the right to get an abortion back to the states," Withers said.

"I think if everyone in a state wants something, go ahead and have it," Wilson shot back.

Here's where it got weird:

"So if everyone in Alabama wanted slavery back, you'd be okay with that?" Withers asked.

"Sure. If everyone in the state wants it, go ahead," Wilson said. "What do I give a shit?"

"Like, I live in LA," she said as if that redeemed her godawful comment. "I'm not some crazy right-wing person."

Fact check: She is, indeed, a 'crazy right-wing person.

The old, it was a gotcha question.

Comic Sands reports:

And, of course, like every well-trained right-wing lapdog, she quickly moved on to dismissing the conversation as a "gotcha moment," as if her own words were some kind of trick or something.

Video below, via TikTok:

She does have a large following on sites like Instagram. Conservative women are the worst—case in point: Emily Wilson. The rest of us "give a shit," dear.