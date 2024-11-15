Dogs Can See With Their Noses

The Journal of Neuroscience makes a discovery.
By John Amato
November 15, 2024

I learn something every day.

NBC News:

Dogs are renowned for their ability to identify and track objects by scent. Now it’s been revealed they enhance this talent with special brain structures that link it to how they see. A study published this month in the Journal of Neuroscience revealed that vision and the sense of smell are connected in the brains of dogs, something not yet found in any other species.

“The most interesting thing about this research are the connections from the nose up to the occipital lobe, which houses the visual cortex,” said veterinary neurologist Philippa Johnson, an associate professor at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and senior author of the study.

Save a puppy or rescue a dog, and open thread.

