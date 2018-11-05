Fox, NBC, Facebook Pull Racist Trump Ad, After Running It

Fox News joined NBC and Facebook today and announced they will no longer run the racist Willie Hortonesque approved and paid for Trump campaign ad.

This Trump ad was released right before midterm election begins tomorrow.

Fear, racism, and hatred are all Trump and the GOP has to run on.

After NBC ran the racist Trump campaign ad during last night's Sunday Night Football, viewers revolted. It didn't take them long to back off, but why it ever aired in the first place is crazy.

CNN has refused running the ad and correctly labeled it racist. After the outrage they sparked by actually airing it to over ten million viewers, NBC announced:

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible."

When CNN refused to run the horrible 30 second spot, Junior attacked them via Twitter.

CNN refused to run this ad... I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

I wonder if the Russians approved his tweet?

Fox News of all people followed NBC in changing their mind about the ad.

"Upon further review, FOX News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either FOX News Channel or FOX Business Network," ad sales president Marianne Gambelli says.

That racist Trump ad WAS running on Fox News, but not anymore: "Upon further review, FOX News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either FOX News Channel or FOX Business Network," ad sales president Marianne Gambelli says. https://t.co/BJWKspmiwM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 5, 2018

Fox News never mentioned the word "racist" in their statement, but that's what it is. Disgustingly so.

As Erik Wemple writes, "The ad is racist; call it “racist.”

And Facebook pulled the ad, which was targeted to Florida and Arizona:

#BREAK Facebook has removed Trump's anti-immigration ad for breaking its "advertising policy against sensational content." Facebook says ad was approved in error. https://t.co/OTgGFB1qwL

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 5, 2018

Here's another question, why didn't the NFL refuse to run the racist ad? They have veto power over everything that happens during their games with the networks.

Oh, right Robert Craft is a Trump supporter.

...the NFL, in particular the league's media committee, had veto power over the offending ad. The NFL tightly controls the type of ads that can appear during broadcasts of NFL games. It expressly prohibits “social cause/issue advocacy advertising” unless approved in advance. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft chairs the media committee. Kraft donated $1 million to Trump's 2016 inaugural committee and has been a guest of the president at Mar-a-Lago.

To owners in the NFL, players are just meat and when they allowed this ad to run during a high profile televised game between Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers, they exposed their hand for all to see.