Axios: Paul Ryan Will Announce Today He's Not Running

JUST IN: AXIOS' @jonathanvswan reports House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election, according to close confidants pic.twitter.com/sta3DJee5A

Axios announced a short while ago that zombie-eyed granny starver Paul Ryan will tell caucus members and staff today that he is not running for reelection. (As we discussed a few days ago.)

Aww.

What was it, Paul? Was it the impending blue tsunami and the humiliation of a sitting Speaker losing his job? Possible indictment? Did your lawyer suggest you give your full attention to Mueller investigating the massive amounts of Russian money that poured illegally into the coffers of the GOP?

We're sure the Kochs are happy with your tax "reform," so you can leave with your head held high and walk proudly into some highly-paid board positions.

Why does Paul Ryan always look like this dog pic.twitter.com/GxssHGJJl7 — Vegan Space Monkey (@veganspacemnkey) April 11, 2018

The thing about Paul Ryan not running for re-election is that the next Republican House leader will probably be more, not less, pro-Trump. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 11, 2018

all the damage Paul Ryan inflicted as a legislator and inept speaker is going to be treated as a footnote in the many vaseline-lenses profiles of the wonk-turned-reluctant leader who is leaving on his own terms — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) April 11, 2018

Yes. Do not let the GOP spin this. Paul Ryan was scared he would lose and be humiliated. https://t.co/xutFlVh0VR — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) April 11, 2018