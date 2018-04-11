Axios: Paul Ryan Will Announce Today He's Not Running
Axios announced a short while ago that zombie-eyed granny starver Paul Ryan will tell caucus members and staff today that he is not running for reelection. (As we discussed a few days ago.)
Aww.
What was it, Paul? Was it the impending blue tsunami and the humiliation of a sitting Speaker losing his job? Possible indictment? Did your lawyer suggest you give your full attention to Mueller investigating the massive amounts of Russian money that poured illegally into the coffers of the GOP?
We're sure the Kochs are happy with your tax "reform," so you can leave with your head held high and walk proudly into some highly-paid board positions.
