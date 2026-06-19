Mississippi Toddler, 1, Shot Dead By Cops In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting Case

The death of Kohen Wiley is the latest in a series of troubling encounters with police that have outraged community members in recent years.
By Susie MadrakJune 19, 2026

Speaking of Juneteenth: The fatal shooting of a 1-year-old boy by police who were responding to a shoplifting call this week has ignited simmering tensions between police and Black residents in the small town of Senatobia, Mississippi.

The death of Kohen Wiley is the latest in a series of troubling encounters with police that have outraged community members in recent years. It has led to protests and calls for greater police accountability in the town of 8,000, with some civil rights activists pointing to Kohen’s death as another example of a Black life lost over something of nominal value — in this case, allegedly stolen diapers.

“We are treating items on a shelf as more valuable than a child,” Bernice King, the daughter of civil right icon Martin Luther King, Jr., said in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “That is not just bad policing; it is a moral collapse.”

Senatobia police responded to the shoplifting call at a local Walmart on Sunday, where they found two women and a child leaving the store, getting into a car and driving away. According to a statement released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation: “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove in the direction of the officers, almost striking one. An officer then discharged their weapon and the vehicle fled the scene.”

Kohen’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, said her son and her friend, who was driving, were hit by gunfire. In a video posted on social media Wednesday by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Wiley said her friend was not driving toward the officers because they were “all on the right side and she was driving towards the left.”

She also disputes the shoplifting claim, saying in the video that she believes her friend paid for the diapers she was carrying.

**

Kohen Wiley

Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2026-06-17T01:52:50.723Z

Vellesiya Wiley, mother of murdered Black child Kohen Wiley, tells her story here:

THEE NWMagpie - I Don't Argue With Ppl John Brown Would've Shot (@thenwmagpie.bsky.social) 2026-06-18T04:46:54.759Z

LATEST: Police tear-gassed protesters who gathered outside the Senatobia Walmart where a police officer shot and killed 1-year-old Kohen Wiley on Sunday.

Read more: buff.ly/oMSukfJ

Mississippi Free Press (@mississippifreepress.org) 2026-06-17T02:21:38.262Z

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