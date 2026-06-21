Russia Blows Up Their Own Oil Refinery In Moscow

A massive drone attack by Ukraine on Moscow on Thursday was thought to have caused massive damage to an oil refinery in Moscow. New footage now reveals it was a surface-to-air missile by the Russians themselves that caused the catastrophic damage. Given the small trail and low altitude, it was likely from a MANPADS, portable shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles.
Source: New York Post
An errant Russian defense missile mistakenly struck a major oil refinery in Moscow on Thursday, sending the site’s massive roof hurtling in the air like a flying saucer, jaw-dropping footage shows.
Video captured the Russian surface-to-air missile — meant to take out an overhead Ukrainian drone — miss and fly directly into the refinery’s storage tank, causing a powerful blast that launched the tank’s circular roof into the sky in a mushroom cloud before it crashed to the ground.
The refinery, one of Russia’s biggest, had already been battling flames and emitting thick, black smoke from a Ukraine onslaught when the missile hit, according to the clip posted on Telegram by Yan Matveev, a self-exiled Russian military analyst.
The facility provides more than a third of the fuel used around the Moscow region and had previously been attacked Tuesday.
The video.
New footage confirms that an errant Russian surface to air missile was responsible for the tank roof toss at the Moscow Oil Refinery this morning. pic.twitter.com/H5kdsuO2pY
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 18, 2026
The iconic picture.
Moscow's instantly-iconic exploding fuel storage tank is resulting in a flood of memes. I'll add a selection below... pic.twitter.com/qiSFXg6Cml
— ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) June 18, 2026
And as always, the Ukrainians were quick to meme.
Moscow Never Sleeps ft. DJ Zelenskyy (BBQ Edition) pic.twitter.com/Z6lciJ36oE
— UAVoyager🇺🇦 (@NAFOvoyager) June 18, 2026