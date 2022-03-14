WATCH: Protesting In Mother Russia

Bizarre, surreal videos have emerged of anyone who dares protest in Russia against Putin's 'Special Operation' in Ukraine. Politico EU news correspondent Eva Hartog relayed the video.

Source: Telegram

According to the latest information, 800 people were detained in Russia just yesterday because they were protesting against their country's invasion of Ukraine. Protesters took to the streets of more than 35 Russian cities on Sunday, OVD-Info reported. Meanwhile, Russia's interior ministry has confirmed about 300 arrests at an "unauthorized protest" in Moscow.

More than 14,000 people have been detained since the start of the war in Russia, according to civil rights activists, including a woman from a social media video shared by Moscow journalist Eva Hartog .

The video once again shows how horrible and surreal the situation in Russia is when it comes to freedom of speech.

The protester in the video asks the camera: “How much time do you think will pass before they arrest me with this inscription that says 'Two words'. At that moment, she raises a simple, hand-written small inscription, which really says 'Two words' in Russian. In the next moment, the Russian police appear and roughly take her to the van.