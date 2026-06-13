Texas GOP Finds The Perfect Mascot For Their State Convention

The Texas GOP brought in a live elephant to their state convention. The elephant made the perfect analogy for the GOP.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 13, 2026

The Texas Republicans are having their state convention this weekend. The theme is to pretend they have a unified front, which will be tricky after they had a scorched -earth primary that was won by the corrupt adulterer Ken Paxton.

To emphasize that point, the braintrust that makes up the Texas GOP brought in a live elephant to parade through the convention hall while wearing a banner that read "UNITY DRIVES VICTORY." Then, as the elephant passes the press area, it proves to be the perfect GOP mascot by spraying water all over the floor. Hopefully, no one in the press got splashed.

And driving the symbolism home even harder was the fact that Governor Greg Abbott's name was on the banner right where the streaming commentary was pouring out.

No one could have planned it better if they tried.

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