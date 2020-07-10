Texas GOP Sues Houston's Mayor Over Cancelling Their CoronaFest

This would be funny if it weren't so asinine. If you really must, read the entire article for their rationale for endangering themselves and the entire city of Houston over their "right" to hold a convention. Texas reported over 11,000 new cases on Thursday, with well over 1000 of those in Houston.

Source: Houston Chronicle

The Texas Republican Party on Thursday sued Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston First Corp. for canceling the party’s in-person convention scheduled for next week in downtown Houston. The lawsuit, filed in Harris County state district court, alleges that Turner erred when he invoked a “force majeure” clause of the contract between the Texas GOP and Houston First, the city’s public nonprofit that operates the George R. Brown Convention Center. The suit also names the city and Houston First President Brenda Bazan. Turner, who ordered Houston First to cancel the convention on Wednesday, said the clause allows one side to cancel over something out of its control, including “epidemics in the City of Houston.” In its petition filed Thursday, the GOP said Turner simply does not want to hold the convention and, therefore, fails to meet the force majeure standard. "Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s use of the force majeure clause is just a pretext to his intent to treat the Republican Party of Texas differently than other groups, such as those we have seen from recent protests in the city of Houston,” the party said in a statement Thursday. “It should go without saying that a political viewpoint cannot be the basis for unequal treatment.”

Texas Republicans do seem a bit divided on the subject though.

This is a prudent move for public health.



I’m glad Mayor Turner finally stepped in to make this call, which also means the TX GOP will not be on the hook for half a million dollars for cancelling the event - as they would have been if asked to cancel it themselves. https://t.co/m8lKoPN0rw — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 8, 2020

.@DanPatrick on Fox tonight calls @TexasGOP convention cancellation “nothing but a political hack job by Mayor Turner,” says convention will happen “either in person somewhere else or online” https://t.co/ttUhsEglFx #txlege — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 9, 2020

Which is sort of interesting from the Lt. Governor, as he said the convention was "not a good idea," and wasn't going to attend in person, sending a video instead. But that's how these jackasses roll.