Texas Republicans Elect A War Criminal As Their New Chairman

You know, I imagine that weirder things have happened at 3:00 a.m., but you’d be hard pressed to come up with many to rival this one.

The Texas Republican Party Convention Extravaganza was not what anyone would call “organized,” or “productive,” or even “geared for adults.” Whether or not this mess was done on purpose or just another blooper of the Trump era Republican Party is unknown, but, Honey, a small tactical nuclear weapon would have done less damage.

They finally, in the wee hours of the morning, got electors elected, but even now some people claim that the votes were screwed up and people who weren’t delegates voted and some delegates were locked out. They are being told to shut up because without electors, Trump doesn’t get Texas electoral votes even if he wins.

But the big prize of the night is that former Florida congressman Allen West was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

Image from: Screen Shot

Yep, that guy.

He’s a war criminal.

West served in the U.S. Army but was “stripped of his command” in 2003 after he pleaded “guilty to assaulting an Iraqi detainee during interrogation,” according to The Boston Globe. Gen. James Mattis, President Donald Trump’s former secretary of defense, reportedly criticized West as a “commander who has lost his moral balance or has watched too many Hollywood movies.”

He’s called President Obama a racist and claimed that “dozens” of members of the Democratic congressional delegation were “members of the communist Party.”

He once claimed that Trump had chosen Gen. Mathis as his defense secretary to “exterminate Muslims.”

This, my friends, is what is left of the Texas Republican Party under Donald Trump. This is what is meant by “smoking embers.”

And they want to reconvene to finish “the business” of the Party. Oh hell, yes. They can use my backyard, for free. I’ll even throw in a case of water and some folding lawn chairs. I really want to see this.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com