Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Allen West's Tenure As Texas GOP Chair Ends In Drama

West got into it with the vice-chair Cat Parks, calling her a "cancer" in the party. Parks is a cancer survivor.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter

Not even a year into his tenure, Allen West's time as Texas GOP Chair ends about as you'd expected it would when it was first announced that Texas Republicans were putting this lunatic in place to lead them.

Source: Texas Tribune

Allen West’s final days as Texas GOP chairman are ending with an explosion of the kind of intraparty drama he has become known for throughout his tenure.

On Wednesday, long-simmering tensions between West and the party’s vice chair, Cat Parks, boiled over as he called her a “cancer” and “delusional and apparently deranged” amid a dispute over a party committee project. Parks is a cancer survivor.

A day earlier, a group of county party chairs called for West’s immediate removal as state party leader, alleging an “outrageous conflict of interest” given that he is now running for governor. West announced last month that he was stepping down as Texas GOP chair, but it is not effective until Sunday, when the State Republican Executive Committee is set to elect his successor.

