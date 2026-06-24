White House Spokeswoman: Americans Don't Care About Polls

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson seems to be living in another country when she ignored the disastrous polling results on the US economy under Trump, instead claiming he's delivering policies the American people care about.

Fox News host John Roberts laid out the predicament the Republican Party faces in the upcoming 2026 midterms by going back to 1992 and George H.W.Bush, who lost his presidency when the country turned on the economy.

ROBERTS: It's a midterm year. But if you look back to 1992, for example, George H.W. Bush had a 90-something percent approval rating after the Gulf War. He lost the presidency that year because people made up their minds about the economy very early in that year. We've only got a few months now until the midterms.

Now for the really bad news.

ROBERTS: This Marist poll shows that the president's not exactly firing on all cylinders when it comes to approval of his handling of the economy, 33 percent disapproving, 66, 60 percent rather. His 33 percent approval rating is three points lower than Biden at his worst. How does the president improve on that number before people make up their minds about the midterms?

How does Jackson handle this information?

Ignore, lie, exaggerate, and glorify Trump. Is there any other way?

JACKSON: John, you know as well as I do that if the American people trusted these polls, you know, President Trump wouldn't be in office right now. But time and time again, he has defied the polls because he is in touch with what the American people care about. ... So there are a slew of great policies that this president is signing into law that he is enacting that are delivering real results for the folks of the Lehigh Valley and also for Americans all around this country. ROBERTS: There's a lot of economic ups and downs in that area of the country as well. The folks are going to be looking for some reassurances from the president.

John Roberts did his best to not respond to her lies, but still offered caution at the end of her fantasy.

In 2024, the poll data was as close as it could be before the election between Harris and Trump.

However, we're not talking about poll data from 2024.

Trump's polling on the US economy and virtually every issue before him has been on a steady decline since he began issuing his illegal tariff nonsense early in 2025.

Now it's in the toilet.

Instead of addressing actual concerns, putting a happy, shiny, smiley face on the Trump economy will only make people more upset.

She can't square her propaganda and lies with the facts: MAGAs are leaving, bailing out, pulling their support because he's not delivering for them.