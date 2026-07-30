Peter Navarro Would Have Killed Thousands During COVID If Not For Dr. Fauci

During a press gaggle at the White House driveway about Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony, Donald Trump henchmen and anti-COVID vaccine crackpot Peter Navarro claimed Dr. Fauci stopped him from giving 1 million doses to the DPA of hydroxychloroquine to be distributed to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The country owes a debt of gratitude to Dr. Fauci for saving the country from this monster and others like him including Demented Donald.

During his fifteen minute diatribe, Navarro described Dr. Fauci as D. Frankenstein and Bernie Madoff.

NAVARRO: Third lie Fauci told, hydroxychloroquine. If you're like most Americans right now and I say hydroxychloroquine, you're gonna roll your eyes and say, ah, that's quack medicine. The reality is the science now confirms two things. One, it's a very, very safe drug. It's a lot safer than a lot of stuff you see advertised on TV right now for various medical conditions. It's a safe drug and guess what? It can help save lives, particularly in prophylaxis for people like first responders, things like that.

It is a safe drug for what it was developed to fight off: Malaria. Studies show it carries risks; including heart rhythm abnormalities in some patients.

It is useless against COVID.

Fauci continued:

NAVARRO: And Fauci, here's what's so interesting. In March of 2020, Fauci praises hydroxychloroquine as a very safe drug and urges its use. Think about that. And then three weeks later, he flips after the politics had changed. As soon as President Trump had embraced hydroxy as a possible medicine to be used for COVID, the left media got all over him. It became a political football. Fauci flipped and he was saying, no, no, no, that stuff's dangerous. That that's that kind of lie to you.

It became a political football because it was not a treatment for COVID. It would've hurt scores of people who were convinced by anti-vaccine crackpots to refuse the COVID vaccine.

Here he is on the Washington Journal upping his lies.

NAVARRO: [Fauci] was saying didn't work. I had a million doses of hydroxychloroquine in warehouses as the defense policy coordinator for the DPA that I was trying to distribute to hospitals, and he got the FDA to stop me from doing that. Thousands of people could be here in this country right now alive if I had been able to distribute that, take that to the bank. That's what the science says. Okay.

The scientific community has, with no uncertain terms, rejected hydroxychloroquine as a valid COVID-19 treatment.

After reviewing dozens of trials involving more than 10,000 patients, the World Health Organization concluded that hydroxychloroquine: Does not reduce deaths.

Does not reduce the need for mechanical ventilation.

Does not provide meaningful clinical benefit for treating COVID-19.

Carries risks, including heart rhythm abnormalities in some patients. The NIH likewise concluded that it did not improve outcomes in hospitalized patients.

Why the press allows this fucker, who spent time in prison for Trump to hold court and lie with impunity is beyond me.

I can understand if Bari Weiss was interviewing him on her mangled 60 Minutes program and he spewed these lies, but doing a gaggle with the press corp?

They should all be ashamed.