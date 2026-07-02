Wedding Bell Blues On The Empire State Building

Two Russian rooftoppers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov scaled the Empire state building so that Ivan could propose.

The Guardian:

Nikolau, 33, and Kuznetsov, a 32-year-old also known as Ivan Beerkus, are Russian nationals who share an address in New Jersey, records show. They are prominent practitioners of the underground thrill-seeking activity of “rooftopping”, in which self-styled urban outlaws scale skyscrapers and other tall buildings to take breathtaking photographs and video, or make political statements.

The two are facing multiple charges and spent the night in separate cells.

Open thread.