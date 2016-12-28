Charlie Sykes: 140 Character Tweets Matches Trump's Intelligence Perfectly

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discussed Donald Trump's idiotic tweets that had "no real meaning" and conservative talks show host Charlie Sykes explained that twitter was Trump's best tool because it matched 'the quality of his thinking."

O'Donnell said, "It seems like the stock market and other parts of the world are going to have to learn to in effect devalue trump tweets, that they have no real meaning."

He continued., "I mean, for example, he attacks Boeing one day, and the stock drops a bit during the day, then he comes back and praises Boeing and attacks another competitor of Boeing's and drives that stock price down..."

Sykes wondered, "When does this jump the shark?"

Charlie then explained, "This is going to encapsulate and this is really going to symbolize this man's thought, "he said.

Sykes continued, "There was a time when we had presidents who read books, now we have presidents who write in 140 character messages...Here is a president who actually does feel comfortable on twitter, because I do think that is the perfect venue for the quality of his thinking, and I think that is going to be something that is a defining element in his presidency."

At this point, many of his supporters could care less what he says or does because of their abject hatred for the first African American president and could not and would not stand to follow that up with putting a woman in charge.

But that will eventually change for many who aren't hard core followers.

Trump will not care to try and improve himself in any area at all, which was highlighted by his refusal to even attend daily intelligence briefings.

He'd be perfectly happy to tweet his first SOTU speech instead of have to face the cameras.

(h/t Raw Story)