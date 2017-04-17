Trump Tweets His Book Recommendation Which Is Perfectly Suited To His Literacy Level

And about that "book recommendation."

Speaking from decades of personal experience, this is what passes for the height of humor among the Pig People.

A book about why to vote for Democrats that is...just blank pages!

Get it?!

Get it?!

All the pages are blank!

From the very-nearly post-pubescent "cultural correspondent" for crackpot Conservative shitepile "Daily Wire" (Motto: "The Daily Wire: When Breitbart is too hoity-toity and World Net Daily popup ads are too distracting."), pimped vigorously by Fox and Friends (Motto: "Fox and Friends: When Hannity is too hoity-toity and the sound of Mark Levin's voice makes your fillings hurt.") and favorably reviewed by Ben Shapiro, who has spent most of his short, execrable career feeding the Wingnut Beast, and the last several months being chomped by that same Wingnut Beast.

And all the pages are blank!

Do you get it?!

Do you get it?!

Yes, among the double-wide denizens of Sisterf*ck, Arkansas, this is pure, Algonquin round-table shite.

But it is also more that perfect the one book President Stupid touts on Twitter -- this barely literate lunatic who keeps Jared Kushner at his elbow at all times to help him sound out the big words on the executive orders he signs but clearly does not understand -- is the perfect metaphor for President Stupid himself: a prop, completely empty from cover-to-cover, which exists solely as one more loud, primal "Eff You" screamed by America's meatheads and bigots at reality itself.

In the other tweets of the morning, Donald Trump quoted himself being quoted on Fox and Friends, and agreed with the quote.

Retweeted Drudge celebrating that his approval rating is all the way at 50% in one poll.

Railed against "fake media" again.

And let everyone know just how terrified he is of the results of a little House race in Georgia.

Crossposted from Driftglass

