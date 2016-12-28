A Few Days Left In C&L's Year End Fundraiser

At C&L, we dedicate ourselves to calling out the media when they give aid and comfort to liars and manipulators that attempt to normalize the "alt right" and all their extremist points of view.

And by definition, the "alt right" is the conservative movement of today.

Sorry Bill Kristol.

Who will help fight against the Breitbart mobs that are already terrorizing decent Americans at every turn?

We will also need your help to continue to fight against a man and his family, who are already taking aim at monetizing the White House the day after the presidential inauguration.

We will take aim at them and their surrogates, who are paid big bucks to go on TV to never answer a direct question.

It's fundraiser time!

Your kind donations of any amount will help get our new projects off the ground and keep us going strong for years to come. YOU pay for server space so if a video is taken down elsewhere, it's still here. That space costs money. You "build the wall" that keeps what Trump really said, out there for all to see. It matters in the Era of Corporate Media and an administration that cares nothing about ethics.You directly protect honest accountability for Trump AND the media with your donation. Thank you.

Support Crooks and Liars:

Support Crooks and Liars: You can hit the donate button above, or send a check to us here:



Crooksandliars.com

P.O. BOX 66310

Los Angeles, CA 90066

So please, donate whatever you can.Even better, please consider a monthly donation of $5, $10 to $25 dollars to help keep us serving up great video, writing, and more for you as we move with resolve into the Era of Trump.