C&L's Year End Fundraiser: Put A Candy Cane In Our Stocking!

It's been a tough, tough year. But we made it through, and your support made the difference. Help us out for the holidays with a donation of five bucks (or more!). It makes a difference!
By Frances Langum
C&L's Year End Fundraiser: Put A Candy Cane In Our Stocking!
A candy cane of five bucks or more puts coal in lying Republicans' stockings!

We've been working hard here at C&L to bring you the best stories, live streams, and up-to-date accurate information here every day. Our day begins at 5 AM every day and ends at 8 PM. That's 16 hours of stories written and videos cut every day, in addition to live streams curated and posted.

It's a labor of love, but it isn't free.

As we head into 2021 (and not a moment too soon!), C&L needs your support now more than ever. Every day, we're still bringing it because we truly do have an amazing team of people who dedicate themselves to doing their best.

We know times are very very tough: Can you give $21 for 2021? Or better yet, set up a recurring donation or subscribe to C&L for next year of $5 or more per month? It would really help, especially with the huge hit the Covid pandemic is making on all our pocketbooks.

Thank you for all you do, and especially for being a part of our community. It is because of you that C&L remains one of the last independent sites covering progressive politics in spite of Google and Facebook's best efforts to put us under.

A year-end gift of five bucks or more or a recurrent donation would mean a lot to us.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or by USPS, #SaveThePostOffice!

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

