John Berman Throws Shade At 'Fox & Friends' And 'Morning Joe'

Source: Huffington Post



CNN’s John Berman guest-hosted Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight” show on Monday and kicked off by throwing some shade at rival network personalities.

“Good evening. Abby is out. I’m John Berman,” the anchor began.

“You might know me from a cable morning show,” he continued.

Then came the zingers: “Though not the one that might soon have a defense secretary who paid a woman that accused him of sexual assault, nor the one that just sent two anchors to Mar-a-Lago, then talked about it like it was the Yalta summit.”

“No, I cohost the morning show here on CNN that starts in like 10 minutes so let’s get right to what America is talking about,” Berman concluded the intro.