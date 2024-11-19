John Berman Throws Shade At 'Fox & Friends' And 'Morning Joe'

Filling in for Abby Phillip last night, CNN's Berman kicked off the show at the expense of his cable news competitors.
By Ed ScarceNovember 19, 2024

This is, as the kids say, chef's kiss.

Source: Huffington Post

CNN’s John Berman guest-hosted Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight” show on Monday and kicked off by throwing some shade at rival network personalities.

“Good evening. Abby is out. I’m John Berman,” the anchor began.

“You might know me from a cable morning show,” he continued.

Then came the zingers: “Though not the one that might soon have a defense secretary who paid a woman that accused him of sexual assault, nor the one that just sent two anchors to Mar-a-Lago, then talked about it like it was the Yalta summit.”

“No, I cohost the morning show here on CNN that starts in like 10 minutes so let’s get right to what America is talking about,” Berman concluded the intro.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon