Sen. Joe Manchin Throws Epic Shade At Man-Baby-In-Chief

Nice to see one of the Republi-Dems come out swinging against Trump. Hallie Jackson had Senator Joe Manchin on her show, and asked him about being the target of some particularly vicious tweets from His Highness because of his vote to convict Trump of both impeachment charges. Presumably, Trump knew single-cell creatures like Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander would vote to acquit, but apparently he also had hopes that the (technically) Democratic senator from West Virginia would also vote with the Republicans. Who could blame him? Sen. Manchin did, after all, vote to put alleged rapist and confessed beer-lover Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Anyhow, Trump apparently reached deep into his well of cleverly-contrived zingers to call Manchin "Senator Munchkin." Har. Jackson asked him about this, and also about the accusation from Pres. Putinpoodle that Manchin was a huge disappointment to his constituents, and a puppet of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Sen. Manchin did not hold back, and hit Trump where it hurts.

SEN. MANCHIN: First of all, the munchkin, I'm taller than him, I think I'm a little bit bigger than he is, not heavier, he's much heavier than me, not taller. I'm a little bit taller than him, so I guess he's got that bit off. But on the thing of the attack, it's nothing I didn't expect. I mean, the thing I have said all along and he's -- a reference I didn't understand the transcript. I hope he wasn't referring to, because I'm from West Virginia that we can't understand or comprehend, we do a pretty good job of that, and I understood it very well. I read it and it understood it. The evidence was overwhelming, Hallie. And I was hopeful that the president said he wanted a fair trial in the Senate. That he would bring witnesses forward, and I know where I come from in West Virginia, if someone accuses me of something and I know I'm innocent, I can't wait to show that person wrong, I can't wait to bring witnesses that will refute what was said about me or the evidence that proves it also. They did none of that....

Hear that, Donnie? Manchin is taller and much thinner than you are, sweetie. And he hopes you weren't calling him "dumb." Projection, much, Donnie? And could you ever see Susan Collins dissing Trump like that?

Hallie then reminded Manchin of his bipartisan eagerness, to the degree he'd betray women and his party (I added that last part) and wondered if he could still work with this "president" after being called...a munchkin.

(oh dear god I cannot believe the absurdity of the sentences I write sometimes.)

Senator Manchin responded with the excellent shade worthy of a New Yorker, frankly.

SEN. MANCHIN: Do you think names bother me? Do I look like I'm small and fragile? Names don't bother me, and the president knows he can't get to me that way. I'm not going to retaliate. The people want a mature adult, that's what the president should be. That's who we want as our president. I want him to succeed. This is not personal with me. I mean, he can call me all the names he wants to. It makes HIM look like an immature adult.

"Do I look like I'm small and fragile?" Like certain orange-faced, tantrum-throwing world leaders? "The people want a mature adult." Shade well-thrown, Senator.

At the end, though, Manchin said we have a "divider-in-chief. What we need is a uniter in chief and I'm hoping the president comes back to that." The thing is, Trump can't "come back" to being something he never was. Which is why Manchin never should have given him shelter to begin with. But better late than never.