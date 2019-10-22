Dems Outraged After Trump's 'Lynching' Tweet, But Graham Stands By His Man (UPDATED)

Really, the question I'm asking is, "What took him so long?"
President Snowflake finally went there, placing his foot on the third rail of racial rhetoric, and compared his own self-constructed implosion to...wait for it...a lynching.
On Hallie Jackson's show, Hans Nichols called the called it "that ugly comparison." Honey, "ugly" doesn't begin to describe it. Let's try more accurate words, like "unhinged," "violent," "triggering," or "traumatizing" towards the entire Black population in this country. But it's fine. Nichols is gonna just maybe "ask him what he meant by that word" if they have the chance at some point today. (Spoiler: He meant what he said.)
While Jackson said Democrats are "outraged," they've used words like "inappropriate" to describe the comparison. Okay, again, people, calling something "inappropriate" doesn't really sound like you're outraged to me. I feel like
Andre the Giant Inigo Montoya in "The Princess Bride," here — "I don't think that word means what you think it means." Now Kamala Harris? SHE knows how to express the outrage.
Lynching is a reprehensible stain on this nation's history, as is this President. We'll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful. https://t.co/XOlsazwwRL
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2019
BOOM.
And I have checked. Care to guess which is the only other presidential candidate who has tweeted a response to this despicable comparison? Just one. Julián Castro.
Not Biden, Warren, Buttigieg, O'Rourke, Yang, Klobuchar, or Sanders. Just a little sidebar, for those of you keeping track of which candidates are prioritizing the emotional welfare of Black folks in this country.
Back on Capitol Hill, we have our resident presidential lickspittle, Senator Lindsey Graham, who is (based on the moment in time) either for impeachment or against, stands by his man on this one.
I don't know who's gonna tell him, but lynching? It's no joke. Unless you're a white man from South Carolina.
(Note: Video above is a combination of two clips in the same segment)
Here are the responses of Dem 2020 candidates since the publishing of this post:
*** This article has been corrected to give the correct attribution for the quote from The Princess Bride. We regret the error.