Lindsey Graham Has Always Been A Fatuous Nincompoop

He first came to national attention as a newly minted cornpone congressman, known for his "more in sorrow than in anger" persona in the Clinton impeachment trial:
Look at him now:
You can read all of Graham's sickening sanctimonious, fatuous speech before the Senate in that trial here. It was enough to make you puke even then. His support for this criminal imbecile today is enough to make you put a fist through the wall.
Our politics are terrible and most politicians are not to be trusted, we know that. But dear God, the Republican Party is little than a fascist, criminal gang at this point.
