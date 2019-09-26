Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Lindsey Graham Has Always Been A Fatuous Nincompoop

Lindsey Graham during Clinton was insufferable enough, but his hypocrisy now is enough to make one vomit.
By digby
Lindsey Graham Has Always Been A Fatuous Nincompoop
Image from: Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

He first came to national attention as a newly minted cornpone congressman, known for his "more in sorrow than in anger" persona in the Clinton impeachment trial:

Look at him now:

You can read all of Graham's sickening sanctimonious, fatuous speech before the Senate in that trial here. It was enough to make you puke even then. His support for this criminal imbecile today is enough to make you put a fist through the wall.

Our politics are terrible and most politicians are not to be trusted, we know that. But dear God, the Republican Party is little than a fascist, criminal gang at this point.

Published with permission of Digby's Hullabaloo


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.