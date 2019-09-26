Lindsey Graham Has Always Been A Fatuous Nincompoop

He first came to national attention as a newly minted cornpone congressman, known for his "more in sorrow than in anger" persona in the Clinton impeachment trial:

“You don’t even have to commit a crime, to lose your job. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” Lindsey Graham #LindseyGrahamResign pic.twitter.com/m4r4yuP5hU — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 14, 2019

Look at him now:

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane" https://t.co/zyCtH21PQY pic.twitter.com/n5ZADE6Yhr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 25, 2019

You can read all of Graham's sickening sanctimonious, fatuous speech before the Senate in that trial here. It was enough to make you puke even then. His support for this criminal imbecile today is enough to make you put a fist through the wall.

Our politics are terrible and most politicians are not to be trusted, we know that. But dear God, the Republican Party is little than a fascist, criminal gang at this point.

Published with permission of Digby's Hullabaloo