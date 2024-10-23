Legacy Media Is Dead, And Hallie Jackson Interview Proves It

We heard several of the classic corporate media fixations in this NBC News interview with Hallie Jackson and Kamala Harris. Via the New York Times:

On Tuesday, she effectively shut down a question about whether she would be willing to make concessions or extend an “olive branch” to Republican lawmakers in Congress in an attempt to restore Roe v. Wade and federal reproductive rights. “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” she said. She added: “A basic freedom has been taken from the women of America: the freedom to make decisions about their own body. And that cannot be negotiable.”

Jackson had asked her whether she would offer a "religious exemption." Hell, no.

But the real kicker was when Jackson asked if offering Trump a pardon would help the country move on. (Dear sweet baby Jeebus, these people are so predictable.)

Ms. Harris refused to be drawn into a question about whether she would pardon Mr. Trump if she won and he were convicted in his federal election interference case. “I’m not going to get into those hypotheticals,” she said. “I’m focused on the next 14 days.” Ms. Jackson followed up by asking if “a pardon could help bring America together.” “Let me tell you what’s going to help us move on,” Ms. Harris replied. “I get elected president of the United States.”

AMEN.