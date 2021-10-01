Friday News Dump: Joe Manchin Speaks From His Boat, And Other News

How refreshing, to see someone ask real, tough questions of Joe Manchin.

Of course, they had to paddle out to his houseboat in kayaks to get the opportunity, but they're asking good hard questions, not "process" questions or inside the Beltway questions.

5/ With captions!@AngiKerns2 of West Virginia speaks to truth to power — and lands a meeting with Senator Manchin!#BuildBackBetter #DontSinkWV pic.twitter.com/l3ifWebQRN — CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 1, 2021

'Kayaktivists' Protest Outside Joe Manchin's Houseboat Over Budget Bill https://t.co/bnEBxIHFr9 via @YahooNews — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 1, 2021

Photos of activist groups' pro-reconciliation protest at Manchin's houseboat, via Greenpeace: pic.twitter.com/0NkAZHpm53 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 28, 2021

?

************************

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study https://t.co/q6ULCMlWsH pic.twitter.com/8NUPsOn4Qq — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

ICYMI: A group of Cambodian students have designed a manned drone to aid the community. They hope it can eventually be used to ferry people around Phnom Penh and even help fight fires https://t.co/uuS4m7wsbl pic.twitter.com/kYHFOVQaHm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2021

There should be a better process for tracking missing reports during presidential transitions. https://t.co/dep0MWU3Dp — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 24, 2021

Janet Yellen says she supports eliminating the debt limit. - The New York Times https://t.co/xNf2228OcU — Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 1, 2021

FEMA will incorporate climate risk into the cost of flood insurance for the first time, dramatically increasing the price for some new home buyers https://t.co/VW2CjtdB1A — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 1, 2021

Andrew Taylor exit interview: Dysfunctional Congress and “scoop culture” lead reporters to over-hype faux drama https://t.co/NifCXSTbjF via @froomkin @APAndrewTaylor — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) October 1, 2021

Donald Trump called into the religious-right "Flashpoint" program last night, where he bragged that "nobody has done more for Christianity, or for evangelicals, or for religious itself" than him. pic.twitter.com/m3XHgcsb3V — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 1, 2021

State Capitol statue for Clarence Thomas gaining steam https://t.co/umqThR1VBZ — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 1, 2021

Last night, Rachel Maddow talked about the January 6th recordings we obtained, which reveal that Park Police were overwhelmed hours before the Capitol was breached. https://t.co/vPBC0mgJsW — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 1, 2021

Here's McConnell saying impeachment and remove is "impractical." https://t.co/r5sm6MJyRm — *The* Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) October 1, 2021

When homicides surged in 2020, cops and criminologists rushed to blame protests against police brutality, saying criticism made cops "pull back." While it's true that cops threw violent tantrums, "de-policing" didn't get anyone killed. My latest: https://t.co/db67JrGcVr — jon ben-menachem (@jbenmenachem) October 1, 2021

Built in 1916, the original Camden High was one of the few places in the city where Blacks and whites mingled and became longtime friends. https://t.co/oGew9xc9dZ — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) October 1, 2021

Remember when @BarackObama said we need a "wise Latina" on the SCOTUS? He was right. Justice Sotomayor is the most honest and courageous member of that court. https://t.co/UyZm7UjwRz — ((Lincoln Mitchell)) (@LincolnMitchell) October 1, 2021

So I read four business books; on the colossus CEOs of our time at Amazon, Facebook, and Tesla, and the disgraced CEO at WeWork. Here's what I took away: they'll all the same sociopath.https://t.co/Ad8R6djrQx — David Dayen (@ddayen) October 1, 2021

'Anti-feminist' vandals in Israel deface images of women | Via AP https://t.co/44Avx9yGyV — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) October 1, 2021

Joe Manchin, America’s Climate Decider in Chief, Is a Coal Baronhttps://t.co/Km5vbqaVpm — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) October 1, 2021

The Supreme Court returns on Monday. How far from the mainstream will Trump's appointees take us? | By Harry Litman https://t.co/Y89P0mNuAp — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) October 1, 2021

🇧🇷 Brazil is facing droughts, wildfires, and frost.



Bloomberg's @peterbmillard explains how it's caused your morning coffee to get more expensive https://t.co/pykG78WR2U (via @Quicktake) pic.twitter.com/bCWNIsdPPX — Bloomberg (@business) October 1, 2021

SHOCK POLL: Majority of Trump Voters Now in Favor of Seceding from the Union https://t.co/60gWHZgiQE — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 1, 2021

I just cannot get over the sheer laziness of this question and the way the reporter seems totally unprepared to back it up with, you know, examples.https://t.co/kRNV8ra66q — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 1, 2021

Election denialists smacked down by Idaho Secretary of State. https://t.co/AAsCxy7VhF — Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 1, 2021

Bro Rogan listeners are as brainwashed and delusional as MAGAs. https://t.co/5CseCY2Nvu — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 1, 2021

A federal judge said FEC must look into and take action on allegations that the National Rifle Association illegally carried out a shell entity campaign to coordinate with the election races of Trump and other candidates. https://t.co/ty1JsW6Y8J — Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 1, 2021

Trump could run for president from prison -- and then pardon himself if he won: law professorhttps://t.co/wkVSLZz7q1 — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 1, 2021

Former White House Press Secretary ⁦@OMGrisham⁩ on the Trump White House: “Everything was like a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks.” https://t.co/EgUPv2dljE — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 1, 2021

NEW: Thousands of nurses & workers just went on strike at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, where low wages have led to an exodus of workers and dangerous understaffing.



They say equipment isn’t being cleaned, nurses are overworked, and it’s putting patients’ lives at risk. pic.twitter.com/fSTjV0eJJG — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) October 1, 2021

Get Ready for a Commerce Crisis, by @girlsreallyrule https://t.co/LpWfdVpzHB — *The* Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) October 1, 2021

I wrote @nytopinion about some of the long term takeaways for reform that came out of @JeffHorwitz's great Facebook Files series at @WSJ



Special thanks to @alexstamos & @jilliancyork who both gave me great thoughts and/or quotes that unfortunately got cuthttps://t.co/areMqXZZ4y — Kate Klonick (@Klonick) October 1, 2021

The bag ban begins (after much delay)! Pack your own because single-use plastic in Philly will no longer be allowed @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/Ikzrd1uq7z — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) October 1, 2021

But no matter how many times I see a person living on the streets, I never stop wondering how they got there.



The first thought that comes to mind is usually my dad. He’s struggled with drugs and homelessness all of my life, writes student Alyssa Holton.https://t.co/zSQIuzE15U — PlanPhilly (@PlanPhilly) October 1, 2021

.... also he's an attempted rapist https://t.co/ixTlRDLfLg — Fiddler (@cFidd) October 1, 2021

😒 "Some of America’s most prominent companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Disney, are backing business groups that are fighting landmark climate legislation, despite their own promises to combat the climate crisis." @guardian https://t.co/unP2SNQIMl — Ladd Keith (@LaddKeith) October 1, 2021

DEPT. OF DIVERSIONS

Injured penguin hops on couple's kayak to ask for help 💙 pic.twitter.com/7xwE6wNSR7 — The Dodo (@dodo) September 26, 2021

I’m crying at this..... That baby loves her some Rick James pic.twitter.com/iGEtBuR7V3 — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) September 24, 2021

A hectic day in the life of a star Napa winemaker during harvest https://t.co/77J1wdjk7E — Bloomberg (@business) October 1, 2021

“I want my team’s clothes to beat the clothes from another city”

- Jerry Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/8xHM7I2yVE — Francisco Bernal (@barritweetss) October 1, 2021

Happy eBook and audiobook publication day to @BlkLibraryGirl and the wondrous THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS! 🌞



'The kind of book that comes around only once a decade … Magnificent' Washington Post



‘The best book that I have read in a very, very long time’ New York Times pic.twitter.com/3ICZhFEPHr — 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 1, 2021

STAY PARANOID, kids! It ain't over yet....

In the meantime, here's two of Philly's finest, Kurt Vile and Dr. Dog, to brighten your day: