Friday News Dump: Joe Manchin Has A Very Good Idea, And Other News

This is interesting. It was pretty depressing that Sen. Joe Manchin wasn't supporting the For The People Act -- but now he's pushing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act -- with one notable exception. He wants the "pre-clearance" requirement to apply to every single state.

Manchin might be a better politicians than many people think.

Manchin Says He Won’t Back an Election-Reform Bill Without Bipartisan Support https://t.co/t5NzcCATQ2 — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) May 14, 2021

Joe Manchin just proposed a really aggressive voting rights bill that goes well beyond the bill that Democratic leaders are pushing.https://t.co/uES8dbXdsm — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 13, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin has proposed expanding the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to include all 50 states and territories.



If enacted, all states would need to submit new voting rules for federal review to make sure they don't target voters of color. https://t.co/pX810RIRUH — Vox (@voxdotcom) May 14, 2021



Philly health commissioner resigns over cremating MOVE victims without telling family; Kenney apologizes https://t.co/5p3LPP5bC9 via @phillyinquirer — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 14, 2021

Irony of all ironies: The Epoch Times has (seriously) reached out to my company to explore media-advertising opportunities. Hard pass. https://t.co/KHXUtYVFdD — Eclecticity (@twistopherrobin) May 14, 2021

"Bye. Bye, AOC. Ocasio-Cortez. Bye, bye, baby. Bye-bye, baby. Bye-bye, little baby girl. Ocasio-Cortez-- she went and hid. She couldn't take it," Greene says.



Visit was the same day Greene suggest Nancy Pelosi could be executed for treason.https://t.co/QgcJucs4o8 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 14, 2021

This is a must read by @greenfield64 do not skip this one. | A GOP Civil War? Don’t Bet On It. https://t.co/PfmUX59ama via @politico — Joe Trippi (@JoeTrippi) May 14, 2021

"It wasn’t too many years ago when NPR was a bold, truth-telling news organization and the 'PBS NewsHour' was a bastion of timidity. But at some point during the Trump era, their roles reversed." https://t.co/2m8J5TTXlC — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 13, 2021

"There really is no coherent governing philosophy or moral purpose to the Republican Party."



Lincoln Project Sr. Advisor @StuartPStevens doesn’t hold back when @JoyAnnReid asks about the state of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/aWPbG5z65z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2021

New: A since-deleted video from 2019 shows MTG harassing @AOC's office through a locked door. Calling her "crazy eyes" and telling her through the office's mailbox slot to "get rid of your diaper" while telling the office to open the door and come out. https://t.co/QgcJucs4o8 pic.twitter.com/ccTufF90Z9 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 14, 2021

Voting rights: Where do the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and For the People Act stand? | Via USA Today https://t.co/qn4hJVSded — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 14, 2021

Everyone take a moment: The CDC said you have to abide by the local, state and workplace rules. You can't just run around without the mask yet. So, Californians, wait to hear from our Governor and your County health Department. Yikes, people, read the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/IEMuCdCFNV — ⚖️ Stellaa (Democrats United) (@stellaaaa) May 14, 2021

I’m still stunned at the CDC decision. Yes, vaccinated people are well-protected and not a threat to others. But do we trust that the honor system—won’t unvaccinated people pretend to be vaccinated & stop wearing masks? What about our obligation to kids & the immunocompromised? pic.twitter.com/Iq2TUW2VKn — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 14, 2021

This appears to be presented as criticism of how Biden approaches inescapable complexity of his job



https://t.co/feJyp8nY5N



Truth of all decisions for all “normal” admins: only choices that make their way up to a prez are the impossible, 50.1/49.9 no-clear-right-answer calls. pic.twitter.com/knw9SHdS5h — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 14, 2021

The Biden administration has moved to repeal a Trump-era regulation that it said weakened the government's ability to curb air pollution that threatens public health and is driving climate change. https://t.co/aQROIh22Px — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 14, 2021

Many of the country’s largest retailers will keep requiring masks in their stores despite eased national restrictions, though industry groups and workers’ advocates fear enforcement will become increasingly difficult and contentious https://t.co/ubZuJcri2j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 14, 2021

Proud Boy leader Ethan Nordean lashed out at Trump on Jan. 20, when it dawned on him that he’d likely be going to jail for the ex-president, according to new messages revealed by prosecutors last night. pic.twitter.com/JX1MvvsGR2 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 14, 2021

Today the Democratic House will pass the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to protect pregnant workers from discrimination in the workplace by providing the clear protections they deserve. #LongOverdue pic.twitter.com/yjlCdRIUE8 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 14, 2021

Now that demand is back, companies and advanced economies are struggling with supply-side problems, @elerianm says https://t.co/nhKbrkfX2H — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) May 14, 2021

Major infrastructure news:



We're building 4 new train stations in the east Bronx and bringing @MetroNorth to Penn Station for the first time ever.



Commuters from Co-Op City to Manhattan's west side will see commute times drop from 75 minutes to 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gQqlyP9q0f — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) May 13, 2021

Heritage Action says it wrote “8 key provisions” in Georgia voter suppression law, “19 provisions” in Texas House bill & “3 provisions” of Iowa law. Dark $ fueling voter suppression



“Republicans who adopt these model laws should be ashamed of themselves” says @marceelias pic.twitter.com/BB5BCAn7cr — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 13, 2021

One of these guys has agreed to plead guilty to six federal crimes — including sex trafficking of a child — in a deal that calls for him to cooperate with federal investigators. Another is about to go to prison. Where does that leave the guy on the right? #RemoveRon #DeathSantis pic.twitter.com/vnhl3Vci1c — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) May 14, 2021

BYU professor calls gay student a Book of Mormon term associated with anti-Christhttps://t.co/5oqJRbnebc pic.twitter.com/ktco4SEK4C — Courtney Tanner (@CourtneyLTanner) May 14, 2021

Dems watched with glee as GOP infighting reached its latest crescendo this week. But in the fight to keep the House, the party faces considerable headwinds.



“No one's talking about Liz Cheney in my district right now," says @ElissaSlotkin.



Our story: https://t.co/ryTC1GCEHj — Dan Merica (@merica) May 14, 2021

Servers of Colonial Pipeline hacker Darkside forced down: security firm https://t.co/caAl2tvYdI — Larry Thompson #TheResistanceContinues (@Libradad) May 14, 2021

How are the super yachts of the mega rich like the Old World’s Christian cathedrals? Read this fascinating article by the BBC’s ⁦@matzamax⁩ https://t.co/UGyXSNUyln — Michael Matza (@MichaelMatza1) May 14, 2021

The Biden administration will invest $7.4 billion to recruit and hire public health workers to respond to the pandemic, including $337 million to strengthen the public health laboratory workforce. — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) May 13, 2021

Hey, #mapoli! Think @Ipswichpd Chief Paul Nikas is giving the finger to #DefundThePolice with his new #Tesla cruiser or what? You'll note that they left this post off their Twittah, kids! #elongate ? pic.twitter.com/I3zQXsf7dT — Richie O’Brian (@wtfdic_hour) May 14, 2021

Another reminder that much is still unknown about #Covid:

Delay in giving second jabs of Pfizer vaccine improves immunity https://t.co/ivV91z6PFb — Kαɾҽɳ Sαɱρʂσɳ Hυԃʂσɳ (@KarenSHudson) May 14, 2021



