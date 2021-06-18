Friday News Dump: Republicans Pull Away Joe Manchin's Football, And Other News

It's not as if Manchin will learn anything from this. Remember the Manchin-Toomey gun bill expanding background checks they wrote after the Sandy Hook shootings? Only four Republicans voted for the bill. Manchin blamed the fact that Barack Obama was President and gun-bangers believed the legislation opened the door for Democrats to add more gun restrictions, and thought it had a chance under Trump.

And Trump was mildly interested -- until the NRA's Wayne LaPierre explained Trump would lose his base if he supported it.

Either Joe Manchin is the most optimistic son of a bitch to ever walk the halls of Congress, or he's just performing.

Now that Republicans have responded to Joe Manchin's voting rights compromise by labeling it the "Stacey Abrams substitute," it should be clear that making bipartisanship the necessary precondition for protecting democracy is utter folly. New piece:https://t.co/e2OeHxJvjt — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 17, 2021

I wrote about why Republicans are calling Joe Manchin’s voting rights compromise proposal the “Stacey Abrams substitute,” when she had nothing to do with it. Basically, they hope attaching a Black woman’s face to the bill will help them tank it https://t.co/l12LAmEiCI — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 17, 2021

The sinister reason the GOP is highlighting Stacey Abrams over Joe Manchin https://t.co/9OgbJpPXjU — Jennyjen (vaccinated) (@MichelleHawks7) June 18, 2021

Of Course Mitch McConnell Has No Interest in Joe Manchin’s Voting Rights Compromise Stacey Abrams said she could “absolutely” support the West Virginia senator’s proposal, but convincing the GOP—whose electoral strategy relies on rolling back voting righ… https://t.co/d2QmpWJH3u — kristoferkawas (@kristoferkawas) June 18, 2021



*********************************

Several shootings in Surprise, Arizona, suspect detained by police https://t.co/EOVevMPIQ3 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 18, 2021

It’s so hot here on the Las Vegas Strip, one tourist’s sandals melted. Truly shocking temps have scientists very concerned. https://t.co/NTbBhr2Y7I — Erin McLaughlin (@ErinNBCNews) June 18, 2021

Russian President Putin polls higher than President Biden among Trump voters, per new polling from Economist/YouGov. https://t.co/atI8jsoCV0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 18, 2021

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta called state Republicans' voter restrictions "150 pages of garbage and what is nothing more than artisanal voter suppression."



"This is what happens when you lie. Because once you start lying you can't stop lying." https://t.co/SGW45ZryzX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 18, 2021

Trump seethed at Jared Kushner after his plan to win over Black voters flopped: 'They all hate me!' https://t.co/57Smi0OrPD — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 18, 2021

Schumer says flat out he won’t pass an infrastructure package that doesn’t do climate. The bipartisan talks don’t do that. https://t.co/Y9uFN9nO7l — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 17, 2021

These 14 House Republicans Voted Against a Juneteenth Federal Holiday https://t.co/nCOXbsRSTY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 18, 2021

This mornings interview with @WalshFreedom on @Morning_Joe is one I will never forget. Thank you Morning Joe for providing opportunity for this important conversation on reducing gun violence leading into Father's Day. Joe Walsh, we will continue this.https://t.co/ILRStzA1Dh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 18, 2021

Lessons MAGAs Are Teaching Their Children:



People don't matter.

Never apologize.

Diversity is dangerous.

Compassion is a flaw.

America is the world.

Laws are irrelevant.

Women are less-than.

Whiteness is better.

Religion is a prop.

When in doubt, lie.https://t.co/dT5lvn8gnP — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 18, 2021

The CDC is investigating a rare tuberculosis outbreak among more than 100 patients who may have been infected after having spinal surgery or fracture repairs this spring with a contaminated bone product https://t.co/Ee0io2yp1Y — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2021

.@BetoORourke on possible run for Texas governor: "This fight for voting rights and saving our democracy is the thing that I want to be focused on...Then I want to think about how I can best serve Texas. That might be be as a candidate. That might be supporting other candidates" pic.twitter.com/eLhYgiMYy3 — New Day (@NewDay) June 18, 2021

Stacey Abrams on voting rights: "When my name is attached, they have visions of Georgia and the change in election outcomes. The reality is, we're not guaranteed victory every cycle, but we should all be guaranteed access and guaranteed opportunity."https://t.co/LSKmH4v0oR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 18, 2021

Owen Wilson is far more interesting, idiosyncratic, and intelligent actor than most people—including, if his choices of role are to be believed, himself—think. So I wrote about what he does better than any other actor alive:https://t.co/ebRnVnBAJ6 — Isaac Butler (@parabasis) June 17, 2021

This is a good debunking of Tucker Carlson's conspiracy theory that Thomas Caldwell's spouse Sharon, who spends much of her time taking him to spine doctor and lawyer appointments, is secretly an FBI informant. https://t.co/q3tHDQosSU — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 18, 2021

Republican Paul Gosar's sister: He's "absolutely" responsible for inciting the deadly Capitol riot.



"To know my brother is a part of it is not surprising to me." https://t.co/woYBxtdU5e — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 18, 2021

Democrat @JonesForAR is running against Sarah Huckabee Sanders. His ad is worth a watch and he’s worth a follow. pic.twitter.com/SevdVC9j1U — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 18, 2021

Iowa man pleads guilty to shooting Black teen at pro-Trump parade https://t.co/I8RV1wbwoj pic.twitter.com/dMsgENlzSx — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2021

A federal judge wants every attorney whose name was on court filings seeking to overturn Michigan's presidential election results in the "Kraken" suit there to show up for a sanctions hearing on July 6. pic.twitter.com/816zUMHZ4l — Brad Heath (@bradheath) June 17, 2021

Why "Juneteenth"? It was the date in 1865 US troops under command of Gen. Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston, TX. He issued General Order 3: "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free." pic.twitter.com/FTK1iWLbNg — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) June 18, 2021

Biden has now cancelled $3 billion of student loans: https://t.co/3lZvRp36JP pic.twitter.com/uTUq5iUlOY — Forbes (@Forbes) June 16, 2021

"Officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit in Portland, Oregon, who have responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member."https://t.co/sJJt7PbKtr — J. "Rabbit hole J.Cole" Coleman (@DemopJ) June 17, 2021

With mountains of boxes and bubble wrap from online pandemic shopping now going in the trash, lawmakers are trying to make Maine the first state to shift some fo the costs of its recycling onto companies- not taxpayers @francesssellers https://t.co/hqXC19zuln — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) June 14, 2021

Here’s the whole story about how national groups and conservative media have parachuted into small towns to kickstart fights over what they claim is “critical race theory.”



We put a lot of work into this one. I hope you read it.https://t.co/BViSZskbkc — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 15, 2021

News: Study shows how taking short breaks may help our brains learn new skills https://t.co/jhz2XNigBu — NIH (@NIH) June 8, 2021

An MIT professor went viral on Twitter for putting a crib in his lab for a graduate student to bring her 9-month-old daughter to work.



"I was really glad that it sparked a discussion about how to create more family-friendly working environments,” he said. https://t.co/QNa6rT7uLN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2021

The ultimate reason to grill vegetables is that fire almost always makes them taste better. But not all vegetables should be cooked the same way. https://t.co/O95rKZAVQ8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 15, 2021

Read @noahweiland on the "lost opportunity" of the J&J vaccine - which could have been a critical tool to reach the most vulnerable Americans. https://t.co/5n4vdL6bUG — Abby Goodnough (@abbygoodnough) June 18, 2021

Far-right abuse: Racism case seen as threat to whole German army



German defence minister to Bundeswehr officers' academy:



"these soldiers frivolously put the whole Bundeswehr's reputation at risk.”



A "slap in the face" to all serving in the Bundeswehrhttps://t.co/nhkEdr1tBp — ʟᴜʟᴜ ʟᴇ ᴍᴇᴡ☮︎ (@LuluLemew) June 18, 2021

Click on it to see the kind but appropriate answer. https://t.co/D9QI29x4NH — Lee in Iowa #TeamPelosi (@Lee_in_Iowa) June 15, 2021



DEPT. OF THINGS SEEM TO BE LOOKING UP

For all the "I'm living my best life" lads.



The bar has been raised by this fella pic.twitter.com/AjdhwpVkfs — Jim (@Barcajim3) June 17, 2021

this is lisa, she was worried about her baby brother climbing the stairs

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/Et90tYVo5M — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) June 12, 2021

Where there’s a will there’s a way. Bless these humans. Sometimes we don’t suck. And — we don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/c04ZidXQpD — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 17, 2021

If you’ve already seen an X-ray of a dog eating lunch today then keep on scrolling…pic.twitter.com/nANpnYI4ml — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 15, 2021

I wonder what they told eachother 😅 pic.twitter.com/cuKHnMHdtc — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 15, 2021

BOP OF THE SUMMER TBH pic.twitter.com/E99Fx8Uxgt — vm ❊ (@tentwentysixpm) June 13, 2021

How do we know the earth isn't flat? If it were flat, cats would have already pushed everything off of it. pic.twitter.com/El9pDcvlsc — RC deWinter (@RCdeWinter) June 12, 2021

For all the dads and stepdads out there, have a wonderful Father's Day!

And here's the best Father's Day song ever, from John Hiatt:

Well, the day was long now, supper's on

The thrill is gone

But something's taking place

Yeah, the food is cold and your wife feels old

But all hands fold

As the two-year-old says grace

She says, "Help the starving children to get well

But let my brother's hamster burn in hell."

You love your wife and kids

Just like your dad did.