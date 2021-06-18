Politics
Friday News Dump: Republicans Pull Away Joe Manchin's Football, And Other News

As soon as Stacey Abrams endorsed Manchin's voting rights bill, it gave Republicans the excuse they needed not to support it.
By Susie Madrak

It's not as if Manchin will learn anything from this. Remember the Manchin-Toomey gun bill expanding background checks they wrote after the Sandy Hook shootings? Only four Republicans voted for the bill. Manchin blamed the fact that Barack Obama was President and gun-bangers believed the legislation opened the door for Democrats to add more gun restrictions, and thought it had a chance under Trump.

And Trump was mildly interested -- until the NRA's Wayne LaPierre explained Trump would lose his base if he supported it.

Either Joe Manchin is the most optimistic son of a bitch to ever walk the halls of Congress, or he's just performing.


*********************************


DEPT. OF THINGS SEEM TO BE LOOKING UP

For all the dads and stepdads out there, have a wonderful Father's Day!

And here's the best Father's Day song ever, from John Hiatt:

Well, the day was long now, supper's on
The thrill is gone
But something's taking place
Yeah, the food is cold and your wife feels old
But all hands fold
As the two-year-old says grace
She says, "Help the starving children to get well
But let my brother's hamster burn in hell."
You love your wife and kids
Just like your dad did.

